Luka Doncic named Western Conference Player of the Week

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week. The award covers the games between February 5th through February 11th. It’s the second time Doncic has been named Player of the Week this season, and the 11th time he’s won the award in his career.

The Mavericks went 4-0 over that span, with Doncic averaging 31.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game. It’s past the midpoint of the season, players everywhere are worn down and ready for the all-star break, but Doncic is still putting up stat lines that are jaw-dropping.

Doncic winning the award only 11 times seems low, but no other Western Conference player has won it more than him since the 2019-20 season. Only Giannis Antetokounmpo has won more since that time, notching 14 Player of the Week awards.

Dirk Nowitzki holds the Mavericks record, having won the award 16 times over the course of his career. It’s almost certain Doncic will pass him within a couple years. It’s just yet another example of the mind-boggling stats Doncic puts up week after week, making totally absurd stat lines look perfectly normal.