SB Reacts: Post-Trade Deadline Dallas Mavericks feelings

Things are finally settling down after a pretty entertaining trade deadline for the Dallas Mavericks. I was wrong in that they wouldn’t do anything. Instead, the Maverick front office did many, many things! Trading for Daniel Gafford and then for P.J. Washington. Yes they gave up a good amount of draft capital, but the front office figure the time to improve the team is now. So let’s hear what you think about these questions below:

I think that yes, Dallas improved. I am also VERY concerned about the Mavericks from 2026 to 2030! I also think that Dallas could finish a four-seed if they get lucky, so if the point was to try to win... then yeah, Dallas has done the right thing, and then some here with these trades. Dallas is 2-0 since the trade with Daniel Gafford fitting like a glove and P.J. Washington giving some fans delusions of grandeur about his impact. Everyone seems pretty excited!

