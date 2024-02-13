Kyle Kuzma reportedly turned down trade to the Mavericks

The Mavericks were one of the most active teams in the league at last week’s NBA trade deadline, making deals for two impact players: center Daniel Gafford from Washington and forward PJ Washington from Charlotte.

Leading up to those moves, the Mavericks were interested in a variety of names in an effort to improve the team’s athleticism, size, and skill. Washington forward Kyle Kuzma was a popular name in trade rumors, one that respected reporters said the Mavericks were very interested in.

With the Mavericks trading for Kuzma’s teammate in Gafford, then trading for a similar player archetype in Washington, it was easy to connect the dots that the Mavericks and Wizards likely talked a Kuzma trade. Now Kuzma himself not only is saying there were talks, but there was a trade in place — he just said no.

The Athletic’s Wizards beat reporter, Josh Robbins, dropped the story Tuesday morning following the Mavericks comeback victory against the Wizard’s Monday night in Dallas. Kuzma tells Robbins that Washington’s president, Michael Winger, approached Kuzma with a deal that was agreed to in principle, but felt the need to ask if Kuzma was OK since it was a trade that “Winger felt only lukewarm about.”

“There was a point in time, Dallas, they definitely did want me,” Kuzma told The Athletic on Monday, before the Wizards played the Mavericks at American Airlines Center. “Winger presented me with what the trade was and obviously didn’t want to trade me and kind of left the decision up to me a little bit and asked me what I wanted to do. I told him I wanted to stay and continue to build something. And that was kind of the end of it.” Winger called the Mavericks back and said the deal was off the table.

Winger himself confirmed the story to Robbins.

“Kyle’s an important player for us and (a) significant contributor to our developing culture,” Winger told The Athletic on Monday. “His commitment is necessary for us to achieve our competitive and environmental objectives. Under the circumstances, I wanted to check in with his belief to continue leading us. He reemphasized his desire to forge ahead, and we’re honored to have him.”

The Mavericks pivoted well from the stalled out trade, grabbing Gafford and Washington to fill positions of desperate need. In two games, the benefits of Gafford and Washington in the Mavericks rotation are obvious, with Gafford inhaling lobs, rebounds, and blocked shots like a vacuum and Washington providing that extra live-dribble juice and defensive versatility the Mavericks have needed from a tall wing for years. So it’s doubtful Mavericks fans are having trade regrets at Kuzma’s revelation.

They are, however, having fun with Kuzma. Because it was not that long ago when Kuzma said the Mavericks were a “player away” from being a title contender during a Twitter Q&A back in early December. When someone asked “thoughts on the mavs this year Kuz?”, Kuzma replied: “Player away. [Dereck] Lively will be good too.”

Mavericks and NBA fans have had a field day in the quote responses, which was apparently enough for Kuzma to now delete the tweet. Obviously Kuzma is free to pursue whichever path he wants — he’s a well-paid, productive NBA player that has already won a championship. If he’d rather stay where he’s comfortable, rebuild with the Wizards instead of uproot his life to play with the Mavericks, that’s a fair choice.

It will always be interesting to ponder the what ifs of it all though. For now, two games after the deadline, the Mavericks have to feel happy with their decisions. Hopefully Kuzma will too.