3 things to watch for as the Dallas Mavericks host the San Antonio Spurs

The Dallas Mavericks will host the San Antonio Spurs at the American Airlines Center in their last game before the all-star break. The Mavericks are looking to extend their five-game winning streak to six, which is coincidentally the same amount of wins the Spurs have on the road this year. Needless to say, this should be an easy one for a Dallas squad that’s clicking right now.

As of this morning, only Dante Exum is listed as out for the Mavericks. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are probable, and Maxi Kleber and Dereck Lively II are listed as questionable. The Spurs don’t have anyone of note on the injury report.

Here are three things to watch for during the game:

Can the Mavericks’ revamped big man rotation handle Wembanyama?

The Mavericks have turned around their front court rotation, adding Daniel Gafford in a trade and getting Maxi Kleber back from injury. If Lively is able to play, that’s a solid rotation of bigs to throw at Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs’ star rookie. Kleber has looked like he jumped into a time machine and is back to the player he was three years ago—a defensive nightmare with a consistent 3-point shot. Gafford has shown to be a capable center able to catch lobs from Doncic and protect the paint. Lively has surprised even the most optimistic observers with his stellar play this season. Each of them would present a challenge to Wembanyama on the defensive end, hopefully able to contain his offense. Doncic and Irving are talented enough to figure out how to score on him on the other end.

Can the Mavericks bench players get big minutes?

The Spurs are bad. Really bad. Dallas needs to jump out to a big lead in the first half and then not let up in the third. Too many times they’ve let bad teams hang around all game. The result is Doncic and some other starters having to play big minutes when they don’t need to. The Spurs are likely sick of this season, ready for a week off, and won’t put up much of a fight as long as the Mavericks don’t give them hope. Dallas needs to build an early lead and let their bench players finish out the game, giving the rotation players an early start to their vacation.

Be aggressive on defense

The Spurs turn the ball over a lot. They’re 28th in the NBA in turnovers at 14.4 per game. The Mavericks are middle of the pack at forcing turnovers. Opponents average 13.1 per game against Dallas, 16th in the league. The Mavericks need to attack on defense and force the young Spurs to make mistakes. This can help Dallas get out in transition and score some easy baskets, helping them accomplish what was mentioned above—an easy win against a bad team.

How to watch

The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. CST on Bally Sports Southwest or NBA League Pass.