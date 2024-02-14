NBA Power Rankings Watch: the Mavericks are trending up

The Dallas Mavericks have been active on and off the floor over the last week. They were one of the more assertive teams in the league at the NBA trade deadline last Thursday, and are currently riding a five-game win streak into their last game before the NBA All-Star break.

The additions of P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford have had positive early returns, as both contributed in key ways in the two games since the deals. But, as a few media members note in this week’s Power Rankings Watch, it’s also the return to health from both Kyrie Irving and Maxi Kleber that has given a charge of hope to the organization and fans as they enter the home stretch of the season.

Rank: 11

Last week: 13

Daniel Gafford’s arrival at the trade deadline and instant impact — averaging 17.5 points, 13.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in his first two games — isn’t the only significant development for the Mavs’ big man rotation. Maxi Kleber, who missed most of the season’s first half due to a dislocated pinky toe that popped out of place on four occasions, has regained his form. The Mavs have outscored opponents by 75 points with Kleber on the floor during their five-game winning streak. Kleber playing center allows the Mavs to play a 5-out offense and switch everything defensively, and he can be paired with Gafford or Dereck Lively II as a power forward in big lineups. — MacMahon

Rank: 7

Last week: 14

Kyrie Irving has been back for four games and the Mavs have won all four. Road wins over the Sixers and Knicks came with the context that those teams were missing Joel Embiid and Jalen Brunson, but the Mavs clobbered the healthy Thunder on Saturday afternoon. Three takeaways The four wins have all come by double-digits and the streak has been one of the Mavs’ strongest stretches of the season on both ends of the floor. Irving and Luka Doncic have been brilliant offensively, but allowing just 107.5 points per 100 possessions over the four games is much more noteworthy, given that the Mavs allowed 126 per 100 over the previous 11. (Plus, that defensive success hasn’t been about 3-point shooting.) Even with the win over the Thunder, the Mavs have the worst record (6-13) in games played between the top eight teams in the West, having allowed more than 122 points per 100 possessions over those 19 games. But they’re 4-4 (with two straight wins) within the top eight when they’ve had both Doncic and Irving in uniform. On Thursday, the Mavs traded more future assets for two veterans — Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington — who might not move the needle much, especially if Dereck Lively II (whom Gafford will presumably back up) returns soon and stays healthy. It’s fair to wonder if Washington (below-average effective field goal percentage in each of the last two seasons) is an upgrade at all over Grant Williams, let alone one worth a lightly-protected first-round pick. But he was efficient and productive the last time (2021-22) he had a healthy point guard, and he’s got two guys in Dallas who will get him easier opportunities. The Mavs have a golden opportunity to go into the break with a six-game winning streak, hosting the Wizards and Spurs in their last two games, though Dallas (just 15-13 at American Airlines Center) and Washington are two of the four teams that have better records on the road than they do at home.

Rank: 11 (Tier 3: Playoff Teams)

Last week: 15

Did the trade deadline serve them well? The Mavericks arguably had the best moves at the deadline – either them or the Knicks. The Mavs grabbed Daniel Gafford to improve their interior, and then they took a chance on P.J. Washington to see if he can be more of a difference-maker at the forward spot than Grant Williams was. These are great moves to help round out the roster and the balance of this rotation. If the Mavs are healthy, they may be the team in the West nobody wants to play.

Rank: 12

Last week: 15