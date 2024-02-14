Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs

The Mavericks are playing their final game before the All-Star break at home against the Spurs. It will be the first time the Dallas faithful sees Victor Wembanyama, barring another pregame catastrophe. Dallas has a new front line that hopes to neutralize the rookie phenom, and the Mavericks are looking to take a six-game winning streak into a week of rest.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Wednesday, February 14th, 2024; 7:30 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas -11 (-112)

O/U 242.5

Mavs ML: -625

Odds up to date as of 11:00 AM CST from DraftKings

None of these lines are particularly enticing given that we have seen Dallas blow out Oklahoma City and keep it close with the Wizards since the trade deadline. However, San Antonio is very bad and Dallas should be able to grab a 20-point victory. Take Dallas -11.

Player Props

Victor Wembanyama over 3.5 assists (+114)

Luka Doncic over 10.5 Assists (+110)

Both of these teams are bottom-10 in the league in giving up assists. Wembanyama is a great passer for his size and should be able to take advantage of Dallas’ poor help-side defense. Doncic has had 10 assists in each matchup prior and this should be a heavy assist game for him, as he will be looking for his new weapons as much as possible.

Play of the Day

Mavericks first quarter spread -4 (-108)

Dallas is going to come out firing in the first quarter. San Antonio’s defense is horrible and they need to make a statement after their poor outing against Washington. They’re going to blow the game up from the beginning and not look back.