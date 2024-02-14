Mavericks vs Spurs Preview: Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio are in Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks (31-23) host the San Antonio Spurs (11-43) on Wednesday night in the final game before All-Star break. This game is on locally at Bally Sports Southwest and should tip just after 7:30 pm. Dallas is currently riding their longest win streak of the year at five games and hope to avoid a trap game against their long-time cross-state rival. San Antonio has lost four of their last five games, but that one win game Monday with rookie superstar Victor Wembanyama getting a triple-double that featured 10 blocks. Let’s get to the important stuff:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs WHAT : Keeping the win streak alive while heading into All-Star break

: Keeping the win streak alive while heading into All-Star break WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas WHEN: 7:30 pm CST

7:30 pm CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

The injury report gets a little better for Dallas with each game. Dante Exum is out with his knee bursitis and Maxi Kleber is out with a nasal fracture and a dislocated toe. But Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Derrick Lively II are all available to play. The Spurs have four different players on G-League assignment, but no one incredibly important to their lineups is hurt.

This is the last game before several days off from NBA basketball for the Dallas Mavericks. This is a prime trap game against a team they’ve beaten twice, but who plays them well (San Antonio scored 119 in each of the prior two matchups. It should be fun to see how Lively guards Wemby in their second matchup of the season.

