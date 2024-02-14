Stats Rundown: 4 numbers that put the Mavericks over the top in a 116-93 win over the Spurs

All is right in Mavsland headed into the All-Star Break, as the Dallas Mavericks (32-23) won their sixth straight game on Wednesday, this time over the Western Conference-worst San Antonio Spurs (11-44), 116-93. After a sluggish start, the Mavs pulled away in the second half and turned it into a laugher behind Kyrie Irving’s 34 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Luka Dončić shrugged off a cold first half and ended up with 27 points, nine boards and eight assists. Rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 26 points and nine rebounds of his own in the loss.

The 93 points the Mavericks allowed are a new season-low, and that one was a freebie, because here are four more stats that should help fill in the broad strokes behind what turned into a blowout win at the American Airlines Center.

12: Points for Wemby in the game’s first five minutes

It’s easy to shrug off the occasional slow start from the Mavericks, but San Antonio sensation Victor Wembanyama made the Mavs pay for their sluggish first quarter on Wednesday. He scored 12 points in the game’s first five minutes.

He hit two 3-pointers in the game’s first three minutes then completed a 3-point play when Dončić fouled him on a turnaround jumper to give San Antonio an early 17-6 lead with 7;34 left in the first.

The Spurs grew their lead to 15 points when Tre Jones hit a floating jumper with five minutes left in the first, but the Mavs battled to within 32-25 at the end of one. Wembanyama would score just 14 more points the rest of the game.

18: Points created by Kyrie Irving in crucial 2nd quarter run

The Mavs were down 44-33 with just over eight minutes to play before halftime when Kyrie Irving took matters into his own hands. Not only did he ignite for 17 points in the second after being held scoreless on 0-of-3 shooting in the first, but he sparked the run that erased what had been a 15-point Spurs lead over the next eight minutes.

Irving looked around him, saw that nothing the Mavs were doing offensively was working at the moment, and manufactured the 23-7 Mavericks’ run to end the half. He scored or assisted on 18 of the 23 points the Mavericks scored on the run. He found Josh Green open along the wing with just under three minutes to play in the first half for the 3-pointer that gave Dallas its first lead of the game, 51-50. After Devin Vassell tied the game at the free-throw line, Green hit another 3-pointer to put the Mavs up 54-51, and Dallas led 56-51 at the break.

Irving led the Mavericks with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists at the half. Green, who came into the game hitting 41% of his 3-point attempts on the season, added eight on some nice timely shooting.

45-14: Mavs’ scoring edge into and out of halftime

So the Mavericks ended the first half on that 23-7 run, and they kept every bit of that momentum to start the third quarter. Dallas outscored San Antonio 22-7 in the first six minutes of the third as well, to bring their total advantage in the 12-15 minutes on either side of halftime to 45-14.

And who was conducting the whole thing? You guessed it. Irving, who scored nine of the Mavs’ first 22 points out of halftime, including the highlight below, a driving reverse teardrop over Wembanyama. Wemby had three blocks on the night but couldn’t account for Irving’s creativity on that drive.

The Mavs’ lead ballooned to 23 points, with Dallas ahead 88-65 after three quarters.

50-37: Dallas’ rebounding edge

Since Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington arrived in Dallas after the NBA Trade Deadline, the Mavs have out-rebounded all three of their opponents, by a collective 148-117. Dallas out-rebounded San Antonio 50-37 on Wednesday.

Related Luka Doncic named Western Conference Player of the Week

Come to think of it, the Dallas defense only allowed the Spurs 41 points in the second half Wednesday. It wasn’t just Kyrie Irving Hero Ball that won this game — it was also the Mavs’ concerted effort to close out on shooters, to hold the Spurs to one shot per possession and their response on the defensive end to falling behind by 15 early on.

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Pod Maverick podcast feed on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, Pocketcasts, YouTube, YouTube Podcasts, Amazon Music, Castbox.

You can check out our After Dark Recap podcasts, YouTube Live recordings, and guest shows on the Pod Maverick Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.