Podcast: Dallas Mavericks defeat San Antonio Spurs, 116-93

The Dallas Mavericks came out at home on Wednesday night to defeat the San Antonio Spurs, 116-93. Josh and I immediately broke down their final game before the NBA’s All-Star break.

We start with a quick summary of the game, mainly focusing on how the Mavericks turned around a slow start to running the Spurs off the floor. Kyrie Irving led the charge as Luka Doncic took some time to heat up. The third quarter as a whole was really fun, with some great defense from P.J. Washington and other Dallas players. The game ended up being a low turnover, low foul affair and it ended in just over two hours.

Following our game discussion, we have a long discussion about Luka Doncic in the MVP context and just how the national media continues to discuss him this season. Josh has a long take about why he thinks most of the national media coverage of Doncic is noise. I explain my problems with it.

We end with a longer talk about how hard it’s going to be to move up in the Western Conference. Things didn’t feel great as recently as the Milwaukee Bucks loss when Dallas was 26-23. Then the guys rattled off six straight wins including the tread deadline where the team built out their talent. This was a fun podcast, Josh and I talked for a long time about several things. Let us know what you think!

