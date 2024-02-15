Luka Dončić’s overlooked ability to instantly set guys up for success adds one more dimension to his MVP bid

The answer is probably no one. What Luka Dončić did in Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington’s debut in Dallas should not have been possible. But he knew exactly what he was doing to get his two new teammates going in their debut against Oklahoma City on Saturday.

What Luka Dončić did in this game shows why he’s probably the best point guard in the league. It also makes another case for Luka to be among the favorites to win MVP at this point. Because who else could have set two guys up for success on what was pretty much their first possessions, with no practice or much interaction prior to the game, the way Luka Dončić just did?

It’s easy to talk about scoring records, triple doubles and rebounds, even Luka Dončić’s post and iso defense is becoming elite this season.

Now, it’s time to take it to another level and talk about the things he does that no one else does.

If you have ever played a sport, maybe even competitive basketball, you know how hard it is to walk into a new situation with teammates you don’t know, unfamiliar surroundings, and systems and schemes with new names and different approaches.

Everyone would expect you to take a little time to get situated before performing. But without even having passed the ball to each other in practice, and barely having met, Luka Dončić threw this perfectly timed lob to Gafford, setting him up for an uncontested dunk and two easy points on what might have been his first possession in a Mavericks uniform:

Daniel Gafford's first bucket with the Mavs is an alley-oop from Luka!



https://t.co/rlrlzB87Ie pic.twitter.com/98oglr90JT — NBA (@NBA) February 10, 2024

This single moment in time was so impressive to me, shocking even, that it’s worth taking some time to talk about, as well as how it adds to all the layers of stats, wins, records, and to be honest the human aspect, that a bid for MVP ultimately consists of.

You know when two musicians meet each other for the first time and they just start playing the same song with beautiful harmonies without ever having practiced together?

Or your first day at a new job, where you make a great presentation with your new coworker in front of the whole company without having prepared in advance?

No? That’s because it doesn’t happen. This small moment in time set the foundation for how Gafford played the rest of the game (energized, full of confidence), it showed off his best qualities to the fans and viewers, and set the tone for the team.

What we saw from Luka Dončić in how he involved Gafford (and later P.J. Washington) was to me much more impressive than the fancy finishes, step back threes or perfect no-look passes. It encapsulated so many of the small things that Luka masters and that, when all combined and utilized perfectly, make him the best player in the world.

The way he reads the defense, his ability to understand when and where Gafford was comfortable receiving the ball (to not risk a turnover and a bad start), along with the timing and vision, is extraordinary.

Don’t forget that these guys had never run drills together before. They had never passed the ball to each other, they didn’t know the small signs that make it possible for players who know each other well to have a connection. But Luka threw it up, and Gafford threw it down. It sounds simple, but it was far from it.

Usually, players need time in practice, running drills repeatedly, playing with each other and on opposing teams in practice and also getting to know each other in the locker room for a connection like this to be possible.

Luka Dončić has a track record of making his teammates better and elevating the players around him. He has this, perhaps innate and probably he’s not even aware of it in the moment, understanding of who needs the ball at what time to get going. And at what point in the game, as well. Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock, Spencer Dinwiddie and Derrick Jones Jr. are among the players, who Luka helped elevate in Dallas.

And he did the same to P. J. Washington, whose first points were similar to Gafford’s and impressive in the same way, which just underlines the point:

P.J. Washington's first bucket with Dallas is ALSO an alley-oop from Luka ‼️

And this overlooked ability that Luka Dončić has, to set new guys up for success, just adds to his MVP bid. Not only does his ability to involve guys get overlooked, it gets ignored. Instead, critics focus on his high usage, and seem to forget the reason behind. The fact that he barely had anyone on his team who could create for a while. The fact that most of the starting lineup was injured for a long time. But the critics don’t want to see the nuance, so instead they latch on to that number and claim that he doesn’t want to pass or that he is selfish.

Well, these moments and this game as a whole prove the opposite. Luka just added a layer to his already very thick MVP case. Like his Serbian bestie and Nugget, Nikola Jokic, he does the small things and master details that affect the game, but which most people don’t pick up on.

Instead of being flashy (well Luka is on occasion), they’re both crafty, and instead of relying on athleticism, they rely on IQ. The NBA still isn’t used to that and maybe that is why so many people miss the brilliance of them both or purposefully ignore their dominance.

The fact that you have to know what you’re looking for and understand more than the superficial and easily available ooh and ahh factor of dunking and jumping high to appreciate them, clearly works against them. But as the league is changing to prefer higher basketball IQ plays, I have trust that the fans and viewers keep up and keep educating themselves.

Because the truth is that you can’t run from progress, no matter how hard you try. And Luka Dončić just keeps making sure that he’s impossible to ignore.

