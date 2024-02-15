Quote board: ‘You’re seeing some highly successful basketball being played.’

It got ugly early, but the Dallas Mavericks overcame a Marvsian start to the game and blew out the San Antonio Spurs, 116-93, and notch their sixth-straight win. Kyrie Irving paced Dallas with a game-high 34 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block. Luka Doncic added 27 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block. It was the first time as teammates that Irving and Doncic recorded at least 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the same game.

Mavericks rookie center Dereck Lively II also returned to action for the first time since January 29. He missed seven games due to a nasal fracture. Lively had eight points, five rebounds, one assist, and four blocks coming off the bench. His four blocks marked his third game this season with four or more blocks.

Here’s what the players and coaches had to say after the game:

Kyrie Irving

(On finishing over Spurs center Victor Wembanyama…)

“For me personally, I remember the first game of the season, his entry to the league, he blocked my shot. He’s just a force down there; he has great timing, you can tell he just studies the game well. On the defensive end, there’s not much they can’t do. For me to get the best of him on that one possession, it felt good. In the future, I don’t know how many more I’ll get on him just because of how much ground he covers. It was an exciting play – I’m grateful I converted it.”

(On his decision-making process when finishing around elite defenders…)

“The first thing is no fear. Once you step in that paint, you take off. Especially off of one foot or off of two feet, you want to safely land, be aware of the contact, know how strong the bigs are before you attach. Even if it’s a guard down there that’s a good defender there, it’s just to limit their athletic ability. I have to be crafty around the rim, sometimes I can finish over guys, but a lot of them are trying to block shots when I get close to the rim. I like to play in that in-between area, between 16 feet to like one foot, and be very efficient down there. When I see bigs down there, I feel like I have an advantage when I can use the rim as protection, and I know that I can convert it at a high rate. So that’s what I’m thinking when I go to the lane, just being creative but also go to finish. I had a lot of coaches growing up when I was playing on their teams, didn’t really like or appreciate my creativity in the air until I made my layups at a really efficient rate.”

(On the uptick in the team’s performance during the winning streak…)

“Proud of our guys that we’re making incremental progress. It’s about us and everyone that’s in that locker room and continuing to get that work in on off days, and doing the little things to be prepared to play whatever amount of minutes that coach asks you too. I think once we matured in that sense of being able to lock into our roles, you’re seeing some highly successful basketball being played.”

Dereck Lively II

(On how it felt returning to the lineup tonight after being out for the past seven games with a nasal fracture…)

“It felt amazing to be with my family again [and] to be able to bring the energy. To come out and be able to finish out the first two-thirds of the season. It was amazing.”

(On the Mavericks winning streak reaching six games with the win tonight…)

“You know, just being able to show how good we can play. We still have a lot of mistakes going on, so we know that if we just clean up on those mistakes, clean up on a couple intangible things, we can take what we’ve done so far and blow it out of proportion.”

(On the play of Mavericks center Daniel Gafford since he joined the team at the trade deadline…)

“He’s been amazing. He’s bringing that energy [and] always talking. He’s a great character. He has high energy [and a] high motor. [He’s] just going out there chasing every board and going after every shot. Having a person like that on the team just makes it even easier.”

Jason Kidd

(On Mavericks center Dereck Lively II’s performance tonight after missing the previous seven games with a nasal fracture…)

“I thought [Dereck] Lively was great. To be able to play the 17 minutes, he gave us that boost of energy. Defensively, offensively, he was really, really good. So, it was good for him to get those 17 minutes under his belt before he goes up to Indiana to play in the ‘Baby All-Star Game’ and then come back and get ready for the second half [of the season].”

(On Mavericks forward P.J. Washington Jr.’s performance tonight…)

“I just love what P.J. [Washington Jr.] is doing defensively for us. He’s guarding everyone, and he’s guarding them at a high level. So that gives us depth to be able to play him on bigs or bigger wings or even smalls. So, to just see that here in the short time, his defense is above par, and we need that. The other beauty of what he brings is that he’s not calling for the ball offensively — he just lets the game come to him. [With] his ability to play-make, we want to see him play-make, and I thought he made some great passes and great reads. Just to see him comfortable, but defensively, I think he and [Mavericks forward] Maxi [Kleber] give us something we can definitely use going down the stretch here.”

(On the team’s six-game win streak…)

“I think that the key word is ‘team’. I think we’re coming together; we’re starting to get healthy. That’s going to be a little bit of a change — because we’re not used to being healthy. So, minutes won’t be as high, so guys have to make that adjustment, but our depth should be one of our weapons. Also, our pace, being able to play fast, that’s something that we talked about in the beginning of the year. We’ve been limited due to bodies, but now that we’re getting healthy, I think we can play fast, and I think that will help our defense. It should be an exciting second half [of the season].”

Victor Wembanyama

(On biggest difference from start of the game to the middle of it…)

“You know, at the start of the second quarter, we had a decent lead. We were down at the half. I think the shot-making wasn’t good tonight. It happens, and against these type of players in [Mavericks guards] Luka [Dončić] and Kyrie [Irving], we’re not going to stop every possession they have. We have to be relentless and apply what we know from the scouting report to every single position. Every single one of the shots that they don’t make and turnovers they make is a small win, and we need as much of those as we can get.”

Gregg Popovich

(On the general takeaway from the end of the second quarter and beginning of the third quarter…)

“Well, I saw a lot of good things, but shot-making wasn’t one of them. You know today’s league; you can’t be 10-for-40 and have a decent chance to win a game for sure. So, it’s a lot of defensive transition, that’s the first thing, but I thought we took great shots, you know. You had no problem with contested shots or anything like that. That’s not what they were. They were wide open. We didn’t make any of them. So, that’s going to put you in a hole. And on top of that, I thought Luka [Dončić] and Kyrie [Irving], they played like Hall of Fame players. They were fantastic. We couldn’t do anything with them, but I saw a lot of good things from the young guys that we can build on. Just have to keep shooting the shots. They don’t go in if you don’t shoot them, so it just makes it a tough night.”

(On the difference between Spurs center Victor Wembanyama in the first half and second halves tonight…)

“Well, you know, it’s hard. You’re sort of treating him like I used to treat David [Robinson]. So, David, come on. He had 26 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, and you’re [mad at] at him? Come on, in 27 minutes.”