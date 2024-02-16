Explaining the options for Luka Dončić’s “Supermax” contract

The future of Luka Doncic is of utmost importance to the Mavericks. They have no control over how high their draft pick might land in 4 straight drafts except for very limited protection in one of the years. But what they do have control of is the ability to offer Luka Doncic his next contract, either as an extension in July 2025 that would start in the 2026-27 season or as a contract when he opts out of his player option for 2026-27.

The former would make everyone breathe a huge sigh of relief, while the later would lead to some real soul-searching for the Mavericks. If Luka doesn’t take the supermax extension, then he would become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in the summer of 2026.

Here’s what resources the Mavericks have used to improve the team prior to offering that contract:

The Mavericks traded their 2027 1 st in the PJ Washington trade. It has that limited protection. If it lands in the top 2 picks, then the Hornets would only get Miami’s 2 nd rounder in 2028.

in the PJ Washington trade. It has that limited protection. If it lands in the top 2 picks, then the Hornets would only get Miami’s 2 rounder in 2028. The Mavericks sent an unprotected 2028 pick swap to OKC as part of the Daniel Gafford trade.

The Mavericks sent their unprotected 2029 1 st to the Nets as part of the Kyrie Irving trade.

to the Nets as part of the Kyrie Irving trade. The Mavericks sent an unprotected 2030 1st round pick swap to the Spurs as part of landing Grant Williams this past summer.

And to many pundits, this has been a big talking point for how the Mavericks are in potential Brooklyn Nets level of danger. I want to potentially give you a way to understand why these specific 4 picks are in less danger than you think. The bottom could only truly fall out if the Mavericks lost Luka for nothing, a la Kevin Durant leaving the Thunder. If that happened in 2026, when he has the right to opt-out, the Mavericks would be staring down the barrel of being somewhere between awful to bad while not getting the high draft picks associated with being that type of team.

If it all hinges on Luka, is there a probability that Luka could pull a Durant?

But before we get to that, we should explain...

What is the “supermax”?

The maximum contract the Mavericks can give Luka is technically known as the designated veteran extension or designated veteran contract, but mostly referred to colloquially as “the supermax.” A player with 7-9 years of service can get the 35% max instead of the 30% max if they qualify, according to certain criteria, hence the “super” part of the “max.” However, even if they met the criteria, they can only sign for the 35% if they are signing with the team they signed the rookie max extension with. The one exception is if they are traded after signing the rookie extension but before it kicks in. Which has never happened.

So Luka will face the question in July 2025. Does he sign for the 35% designated extension with the Mavericks? Or does he wait till 2026 to opt out of his player option and become a free agent where the most he can sign for is 30%, and there is an additional financial advantage in the contract he can sign with the Mavericks: He’d get 8% raises versus only 5% raises with other teams.

ESPN ran a segment with a “projected 5-year/$367M supermax extension in 2025”

However, the 35% supermax would be out of whatever the salary cap lands at for the 2026-2027 year. The salary cap for that season won’t be officially announced until the end of June 2026. So how did ESPN come up with the 5-year $367 million extension?

In short, it’s a figure most likely given by Bill Duffy. It is the absolute most the extension COULD be worth. I haven’t shared all my salary cap estimates for the future, but I have calculated what it will look like if it rises by 5% or the maximum allowable 10%. 5% is usually what the NBA uses as a placeholder estimate. 10% is the most allowed according to the new CBA that was signed last year. Also of note, I always round up to the next thousand because the salary cap always ends with 3 zeroes.

So what would the difference in what Dallas can offer in extension versus what other teams could offer in July 2026 using these two estimates for the 2026-27 salary cap?

Here’s the difference using 5% increases

One interesting note for this graphic. Luka would have to opt out of his higher player option ($48,967,380) to sign for a lower amount with another team. The difference between the two contracts is one year $116,523,360.

What is the difference if the cap goes up by 10% each year?

With a bigger rise in the cap, the difference between what the Mavericks can offer and what other teams can offer gets even larger. The difference comes out at 1-year $133,974,040

Removing the Player option

Now, with the final year of each contract being a player option (for players like Luka, they always are). Let’s compare just the 4 sure years from the potential Mavericks extension versus the 3 sure years from a potential contract from another team in 2026.

Here’s what the team control years would calculate out to using the 5% increases

The difference between the two team control years is 1 year $98,100,072

Now let’s see the estimate using the maximum 10% raises

The difference between the two team control years is 1 year $112,791,658

Making up the missing year for the 5-year deal

Let’s do even more math because why not? What would Luka make in that missing year if he signed a 35% max in 2030?

Using the continuation of the 5% and 10% salary cap increases we can calculate what Luka would sign for in any year. Here are the numbers

Luka could sign the 5-year, $367,523,380 deal, or he could sign a 4-year $233,549,340 and then sign 1-year $92,775,200 (35% of $265,072,000)

The true difference? $41,198,840

Let’s check with 5% raises.

With the lower cap raises the difference actually increased to $49,533,010. This is because the 8% raises for the incumbent team rises faster than salary cap. So the 2030-31 year doesn’t make up much.

Using all this. Luka gets to keep over $40,000,000 just by staying on the Mavs versus the best possible other option.

Comparing 4 years

What if we assume that Luka opts out of his 4+1 and compare that to what he’d get opting out of his 3+1 and then signing a 35% for the fourth year?

Even accounting for the probable player option opt out in 2030, Luka clears around 30 million in extra money by simply signing his supermax extension rather than waiting to sign with another team. The Mavericks do have the advantage of him having the ability to lock in that money 12 months in advance. I predict that as soon as we can, we’ll get a Stein or Woo bomb on July 1st 2025 that Luka is signing his designated veteran extension for the max 5 years with the last being a player option.

So, what are the 4 years the Mavericks would therefore have Luka under team control?

2026-27

2027-28

2028-29

2029-30

These just happen to be the 4 drafts the Mavericks don’t have control over their potential high-end draft picks. Therefore the Mavericks will either have Luka or whatever they’d receive if he forced a trade at some point during these seasons. This means they are making a smart bet that Luka will commit to them in July 2025 for a deal initially worth 100+ million more than anyone else could offer 12 months later