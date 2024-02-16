SB Reacts: The Dallas Mavericks won the trade deadline

Earlier in the week, we put out a survey asking fans to answer some questions about the Dallas Mavericks and the trade deadline. For the Mavericks fans portion, all results were pretty definitive.

The first question was simple: did the Mavericks improve at the trade deadline?

99% is pretty hilarious. I’ve never seen one of our surveys get more than 70% for a given answer. This is one I absolutely agree with.

The next question had to do with whether or not fans were concerned about the future draft capital the Mavericks gave up to make all this happen:

About one-third of the respondents are concerned that Dallas has an empty draft stash. This becomes a problem if Dallas isn’t good enough to compete in the West and if Luka Doncic is unhappy with the team’s direction.

The final question asked fans to predict the Mavericks most likely seeding heading into the playoffs:

This one’s a bit more split with a strong majority of fans sure Dallas isn’t going to be in the play-in tournament.

There were also some questions asked at the national level and NBA fans concluded that the Dallas Mavericks won the NBA trade deadline.

Considering it was broadly thought of as a boring trade deadline, the Mavericks were the clear winners for players and improving the team right now. The 76ers did get better with that Hield trade but not THAT much better, particularly with Joel Embiid shelved for some time to go.

Lastly, there was a question as to the best acquisition during the deadline:

The Dallas acquisition of P.J. Washington is on here but Daniel Gafford is not. Thus far, I believe Dallas fans would say Gafford’s been the most impactful of the two players.

Dallas improved at the deadline. Now it’s time to see how far this group of players can take the Mavericks.

