How to Bet NBA All-Star Saturday Night

I’m paraphrasing, but Artie Lange once said “watching sports is boring, but if you have $500 in your checking account and bet $1,000 on a game, it’ll be the most exciting game of your life”.

Adrenaline junkies come in different shapes and sizes. Some of us climb mountains without a harness. Others jump out of airplanes or perform their own stunts in Mission Impossible movies. I, and those of you reading this, scratch the itch by betting on All-Star Saturday Night events. Let’s be honest, most of these events are pretty lame and uneventful, but we continue to watch because we don’t want to miss the next Vince Carter’s historic performance.

We want to know if someone will have a perfect round in the 3-point shooting contest. No one, and I mean no one, shows up to watch Thanasis Antetokounmpo, but that is the tax we have to pay to be mildly entertained on a Saturday night (or Friday night’s Rising Stars Challenge). With that being said, let’s get into tonight’s lineup and pad our bankroll before tomorrow night’s All-Star game.

KIA Skills Challenge

Team Pacers (+140)

Tyrese Haliburton/Bennedict Mathurin/Myles Turner

Team Top Picks (+160)

Paolo Banchero/Anthony Edwards/Victor Wembanyama

Team All-Stars (+200)

Scottie Barnes/Tyrese Maxey/Trae Young

My first thought was to go with the team playing on their home court. I then realized part of the challenge involves dribbling the ball full court. We may need a sun dial to measure how long it takes Myles Turner to get down the court. They’re out. Team Top Picks is just too big in their own right. Banchero and Wemby should do well, but the speed of Tyrese Maxey and Trae Young is just too much to overlook.

PICK: Team All-Stars (+200)

3-Point Contest

Malik Beasley

Jalen Brunson

Damian Lillard

Trae Young

Lauri Markkannen

Donovan Mitchell

Karl Anthony Towns

Tyrese Haliburton

This one is pretty easy for me. Dame (+425), the reigning champ, and Trae Young(+600) are my bets to win the contest. The key to winning the 3-point contest is a quick release and an effortless form. Players who take longer to get their shot off usually find themselves rushing to get all their shots off before the buzzer. Dame and Trae are built for this competition. I am putting a unit on each of them and feeling pretty good that I can double my investment.

PICK- Damian Lillard and Trae Young

Steph Curry (-235) vs Sabrina Ionescu (+165)

I’m a degenerate gambler but I’m no fool. I refuse to bet against the best shooter the world has ever seen.

PICK: Steph Curry

NBA Dunk Contest

Mac McClung (-280)

Jaylen Brown (+500)

Jacob Toppin (+800)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (+900)

Hops and athleticism isn’t enough to win a dunk contest. You have to practice these dunks over time and have a certain level of creativity. Mac McClung has been winning dunk contests since birth. The odds aren’t great but I’m rolling with Mac.

PICK: Mac McClung (-280)