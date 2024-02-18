Luka Doncic scores 7 points in 2024 NBA All-Star Game

Luka Doncic scored seven points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished seven assists as a starter for the Western Conference in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game Sunday night in Indianapolis. The East beat the West in the highest scoring All-Star Game ever, 211-186.

Doncic once again didn’t do too much during his fifth All-Star Game (fourth as a starter), content to enjoy the moment with his peers and have some goofy fun. It says a lot about Doncic’s All-Star performance that his two most memorable moments were a missed dunk and a half court heave near the end of the first half.

The missed dunk was pretty funny, and props to Doncic for going outside his comfort zone. If he would have completed the self-lob for the jam, he would have brought the house down. Instead, he settled for getting his bench to crack up.

With about 33 seconds left in the first half, Doncic attempted a nearly full-court heave that clanked off the backboard. Doncic then offered up the reasoning during halftime, tweeting he was going for the 2-for-1. Real time analytics!

2 for 1 .. analytics — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) February 19, 2024

Combine those two plays with Doncic missing a point blank, no-one-near-him layup in the first quarter, and it was definitely clear that Doncic wasn’t changing his approach to the All-Star game, which is fine! Doncic has earned his respite during what is essentially now an NBA corporate retreat. Doncic finished with the lowest amount of points scored amongst the West starters, and only Bam Adebayo scored fewer points amongst all starters.

For my money, Doncic’s best moment came late in the game, where he had a personal two-man weave going full court with Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic.

Luka and Jokić playing catch pic.twitter.com/8hqxJpLnhS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2024

There will be a natural reaction, combined with the national media’s dismay that players don’t care that much about an exhibition game, that Doncic should try harder during these events. For me, I’ll quietly slump to the shadows, as there isn’t a more lose-lose scenario in sports takes than seriously arguing about the All-Star game. You’d have to drag me out of my house and publicly flog me before I’d give an earnest opinion about a player’s effort during the NBA All-Star game. The sun will rise tomorrow, and we’ll all be OK.

Congrats to Doncic for representing the Mavericks yet again. The Mavericks regular season resumes on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns.