Dallas Mavericks’ six-game win streak to be tested over grueling six-game stretch

Heading into the All-Star break, the Dallas Mavericks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

Dallas has won six straight games, tied for the longest active winning streak in the NBA and the longest Mavericks win streak since last season, when Dallas rallied off seven wins in a row from Dec. 21, 2022 to Jan. 5, 2023.

The trade deadline additions of PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford have elevated this team’s ceiling. After winning three straight road games against eastern conference foes, the Mavs returned home Feb. 9 with something to prove. Dallas dominated Oklahoma City, currently the No. 2 seed in the West, before taking care of business against Washington and San Antonio, two of the league’s worst teams.

With six games won and the team now nine games above .500 for the first time since the 2021-2022 season, it’s the team’s next six games that will show the true ceiling of the Mavericks. Dallas will play five playoff teams in their next six matchups and each game will be in a different arena than the last.

In total, Dallas will travel from Dallas to Indiana to Cleveland to Toronto (back-to-back) to Boston to Dallas over an 11-day stretch. Here’s a look at Dallas’ upcoming stretch.

Scouting the competition

The post All-Star schedule begins with a home matchup against the Suns. Phoenix is 7-3 in their last 10 games and remains one of the only teams in the West that Dallas could hold a tiebreaker over if Dallas can pull out a win this Thursday. Dallas and Phoenix have traded road victories in the season series so far and Thursday (6:30 p.m. tipoff, TNT) will be the teams’ last matchup of the season. Dallas can take control of the No. 6 seed in the West with a win.

Up next, the Pacers have become of the surprise teams in the league this year, currently sitting in sixth in the eastern conference. Tyrese Haliburton is having a breakout year, and their young core has gelled to become one of the league’s best offenses. Indiana leads the league at 123.7 points per game and their 120.9 offensive rating is second to Boston.

Dallas’ newfound defense will be tested in Indiana on Sunday (4 p.m., league pass). A win coupled with a Thursday win would stretch the team’s win streak to eight, which would be the longest win streak since the 2010-2011 season.

Then, Dallas will head to Cleveland (Feb. 27, 6 p.m., league pass) to face one of the league’s hottest teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers. After starting the season 16-13, Cleveland has rattled off 20 wins in its last 24 games, catapulting them to the No. 2 seed in the eastern conference. Donovan Mitchell’s offense mixed with Darius Garland’s playmaking and the frontcourt duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen has given the league problems for the last two months.

On the front end of a back-to-back, Dallas may be looking to limit minutes but that likely won’t be possible against a team as hot as the Cavs.

After Cleveland, the Mavericks travel north of the border to take on the Raptors (Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m., league pass) on the second night of a back-to-back. This is the easiest game of this stretch, as Toronto currently holds a 19-36 record and Dallas is 17-5 against teams under .500 this season.

Nevertheless, it’s a road game in the middle of a long road trip and anything can happen. Dallas will need to focus on Toronto and not look ahead on the schedule, which may be difficult.

Because two days later, it’s time for a Friday night primetime battle against the Boston Celtics (March 1, 6:30 p.m., ESPN). Boston currently holds the best record in the NBA at 43-12 with Minnesota four games behind at 39-16. The Celtics have simply dominated the first half of the season and their winning ways are on full display at TD Garden.

Boston holds a 26-3 record at home this year and will have two full days of rest ahead of this game, so Dallas will likely be a large underdog. This game will be a chance for the new-look Mavericks to put the league on notice.

Finally, the road trip ends, and Dallas returns home for another national TV game against the Philadelphia 76ers (March 3, 12 p.m., ABC). The 76ers are 6-14 without Joel Embiid this season and he likely won’t be playing this game, but Philadelphia has improved recently, taking down the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Feb. 12.

This is the hardest remaining stretch of the season for the Mavs. After this, Dallas will have 21 games remaining and they currently have more wins than 18 of those teams. The Mavericks will have an opportunity to make a run in the second half of the season, but it all starts with this six-game stretch.

It’s hard to put expectations on a team that’s seen so little playing time with everyone fully healthy, but Dallas is clicking, and they should be relatively healthy coming out of the break with Exum the only question mark as of now.

4-2 would be encouraging. 5-1 would be exceptional. 6-0, I’m planning my outfit for the championship parade this summer in Dallas.