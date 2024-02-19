Did you see Dereck Lively II playing roving NBA correspondent over All-Star Weekend?

Who’da thunk it.

Not only has rookie big man Dereck Lively II been the biggest surprise success on the court for the Dallas Mavericks this season, but in his first All-Star Weekend experience, he showed off more than just his unlimited potential to control the lane in the Rising Stars Challenge.

He was part of the spark that led something called Team Jalen to the Rising Stars Championship on the court at Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse. But in between and upon completion of those duties, he donned his reporter’s credential and became the NBA’s best roving correspondent of the weekend.

He may have just turned 20, but with Lively’s winning personality on display all weekend, you can see a potential future in the media or content creation. If he doesn’t already have a podcast, I’m sure the weekend provided no shortage of inspo. He went on an All-Star Weekend scavenger hunt he called “Lively’s List,” and was able to cross off eight of 10 of his goals. It’s a similar stat line to some of his better shooting nights from the floor so far in his rookie season.

Lively’s List… How many items can the Rising Star check off at #NBAAllStarPractice & #NBAAllStarMediaDay presented by @att?



The 2024 #NBAAllStar Game tips at 8pm/et on TNT! pic.twitter.com/0KrDUvornG — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

He gave himself credit for “helping” with Luka’s trick shot as one of the items he crossed off, but if you check out the video above, his claim is kind of hilarious because we’re not sure how helpful he actually was. In his defense, though, at 7’0” and with a real game against the Phoenix Suns looming on Thursday, the Mavericks organization probably wouldn’t want Lively to be one of the people a slam-dunk contestant jumped over or anything like that. Being on the sidelines with a microphone and serving as the official witness of record to Luka’s trick-shot greatness is the perfect level of participation, come to think of it, and he seemed to be having a great time doing it.

Lively’s subtle act of quasi-journalism also caught the funny moment below between East All-Stars Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers and Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers.

There are only two Tyrese’s in the NBA today… Our #NBAAllStar Player Correspondent Dereck Lively II was there to get the scoop on who the original Tyrese is



The 2024 #NBAAllStar Game tips on Sunday at 8:00pm/et on TNT! pic.twitter.com/XnNp60zZIA — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2024

None other than Dallas Morning News Mavericks beat writer Brad Townsend, a sportswriter of more than 30 years, had compliments for Lively’s journalistic method. Lively disarmed his interview subjects with a bit of charm and kept the cameras rolling as the bombshells dropped. That ain’t Broadcast 101, folks — you usually don’t learn the level of interviewing prowess Lively displayed here until much later in your development as a reporter.

Budding reporter Lively allowed the story to come to him. Smooth. https://t.co/bR9L5MygPH — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 18, 2024

Lively played both games of the Rising Stars Challenge with a mask on and told Mavs.com, “Each time I put on the mask it got more comfortable. Going out there and getting three lobs in both games — two lobs and a put-back in one of the game — being able to go out there and have fun, there’s nothing better in the world.”

His first game back from the broken nose he suffered in a 131-129 comeback win over the Orlando Magic on Jan. 29 was the game right before the All-Star Break, a 116-93 beatdown of the San Antonio Spurs in which Lively played 17 minutes and scored eight points. Late in the Magic game, Orlando forward Wendell Carter Jr. inadvertently smacked Lively in the grill as part of a contested rebound scenario, but the rookie big man finished the game with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and one block in 41 minutes.

"Thank you for wearing my shoes."

"Thank you for making them that comfortable."



This Dereck Lively II and Sabrina Ionescu interaction pic.twitter.com/XdhQecEtPP — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2024

Just one other slightly newsworthy note from The Adventures of Dereck Lively at NBA All-Star Weekend: he apparently has been wearing New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu’s signature shoes, nicknamed the Sabrina 1’s, all season. He admitted to being starstruck when he met Ionescu this weekend during an interview for the Rising Stars Challenge, and he swears by the shoes and the comfort they provide.

Dereck Lively II is wearing Sabrina Ionescu’s signature shoes “Sabrina 1” pic.twitter.com/5FOvMrwtJn — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) December 15, 2023

All in all, all the exposure Lively got this weekend solidified the notion that this kid just feels like the right kind of player and the right kind of guy to keep around as long as humanly possible. It just makes sense.