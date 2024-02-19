The NBA doesn’t need to fix the All-Star Game, it needs to move on

The NBA’s latest All-Star weekend just wrapped up after an All-Star game Sunday night that set the record for most combined points, including one team breaking the 200-point barrier, and by far the prevailing thought coming out of this has been a resounding “it stinks.”

What is there to do? The NBA has to fix this right? That’s what most prominent NBA media people are saying and writing this morning. The Athletic published two pieces this morning, one from Sam Amick, and one from David Aldridge, about the farce the game has become with little competitiveness. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps wrote about how NBA commissioner Adam Silver promised a good game, and is left wondering what to do now.

The quotes coming out from after the game repeat the same things that have been repeated after almost every All-Star game in the last few years — the players know it isn’t great, but what else is there to do?

“For me, it’s an All-Star Game, so I will never look at it as being super competitive,” Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards said. “It’s always fun. I don’t know what they can do to make it more competitive. I don’t know. I think everyone looks at it ... it’s a break, so I don’t think everyone wants to come here and compete.”

All suggestions have been given. Give the winning conference home court? Pay the players more for participating? Pay the winning team a lump sum to split? Return to the Elam ending format? Here’s what the NBA should do with the game:

Nothing.

The NBA All-Star Game is a product of a bygone era. It’s usefulness has evaporated, and instead of keeping it going on life support, crafting whatever new rules or stipulations to try and liven up the experience, it always comes back to games like Sunday night, where the players look like they’d rather be on vacation than on the court. At its core, the game is a meaningless exhibition, and there’s little to change that reality.

That isn’t to say the game was never useful or doesn’t have rich history. Before the internet age, the All-Star game served a few helpful purposes. Fans got to see the league’s stars up close in a way that was just impossible before regional sports networks or even a broader national TV schedule. Hell, it wasn’t that long ago that NBA Finals games were on tape-delay. In 1988, it was hard for an Atlanta Hawks fan to watch Clyde Drexler, or for a Phoenix Suns fan to see Dominique Wilkins. Whatever few national broadcasts there were throughout the season were dominated by the Lakers, Celtics, and eventually the Bulls in the 90s. The All-Star game allowed fans to tune in and see the stars from other teams outside of the playoffs. It was fun! Nowadays, a Kings fan living in Sacramento can not only see every big moment from Tyrese Halliburton’s season with a simple YouTube search, they can go to NBA.com’s stats page and watch every single bucket Halliburton has made in his NBA career.

Plus, honestly, there wasn’t that much else to do. If a fan in 2003 on the night of the All-Star game wanted to watch something else, they’d have to flip to a channel specifically dedicated to a scrolling TV guide to see what else was on. That’s only 20 years ago, but it might as well be the stone age considering the entertainment options of today.

It was different for the players too. Notoriety, fame, and wealth were harder to come by for NBA players in the 70s, 80s, 90s, and even the mid-2000s compared to the NBA stars of today. Without the internet, it was easy for very good players to hide in relative obscurity, which in turn impacts earning potential. Michael Jordan, the greatest player of all time, earned a total of $93.6 million from his NBA contracts. Luka Doncic, a soon-to-be 25-year-old, is in the middle of a five-year, $215 million contract. Doncic’s final year will pay him $48 million — so in one season, Doncic will earn over half of what Jordan earned for his entire career. Even adjust Jordan’s contract for inflation, and current NBA stars are still wildly more wealthy than those that came before them. We’re not even counting endorsements, commercials, sneaker deals, and more. NBA stars are platforms unto themselves — they do not need the spectacle of the All-Star game to push their brand and increase their personal net-worth. Plus, in addition, the All-Star weekend has basically transformed into a corporate and fan retreat — the weekend is filled with appearances, interviews, parties, and so many events that by the time the players get to the game, they’re exhausted.

So now you have an age where fans have unlimited entertainment options at their fingertips, can see the league’s best players whenever they want without much fuss, and you have players that no longer need the All-Star game to help their careers. How do you even begin to fix that? You wouldn’t just need a rule change for the game, you’d need to change society.

Instead of wasting time and resources in trying to solve an unsolvable problem, the NBA needs to let go of the All-Star game. That doesn’t mean it needs to go away — the All-Star weekend is still pretty cool for fans living near the host venue, as the NBA basically takes over the city for the weekend and turns the town into an NBA Comic-Con of sorts. There are lots of cool things for both kids and adults to do exploring the arena and city the weekend of the game, even if you don’t attend the three point shootout, celebrity game, or dunk contest. That stuff should stay, as interacting with the community and fans at that level is a net-good. Matt Moore from The Action Network echoed the same thing from his All-Star weekend report on Monday.

Now, here’s the weird thing: if you actually go to the event, there’s a lot to love. The NBA’s Crossover event sees families bringing their kids to shoot hoops and get autographs with players they love. There was a mock WNBA Draft stage where fans could don jerseys and take the podium to get drafted. There were artist booths and Mitchell & Ness gear. The concerts, the panel conversations, the live podcasts from places like the Ringer, it’s a celebration of basketball, and that’s great. (Indianapolis did awesome with that, by the way. The state’s love of basketball shined through, and Saturday night was the best crowd I’ve ever seen at one of these events, regardless of how it played out.)

What the NBA should do, is stop pretending the All-Star Game is the premier showcase of the NBA. If the league is worried about the NBA falling flat on its face the first weekend sports fans don’t have football to occupy their Sunday nights, then the NBA should put its best foot forward. How about this — instead of the All-Star weekend happening the first weekend after the Super Bowl, give that calendar slot to the Final Four of the In-Season Tournament. If you want to showcase the best of the NBA when football is gone, there’s no better way than giving those fans competitive, elimination tournament-style games. Just look at Halliburton, whose run during the In-Season tournament helped propel him to the superstardom that led to him starting his first NBA All-Star game. The NBA should put the microscope on the games that matter, not the ones that don’t.

All-Star weekend can still exist in this scenario, just move it closer to the midpoint of the NBA season in January. Sure, the NBA would be competing directly with the NFL, but it’s not like the current route is working any better. Make All-Star weekend less a TV event and more an in-person event, and you won’t have to worry about going head-to-head with NFL games.

Of course, knowing the NBA, they’ll just double-down on trying to fix a game that cannot be fixed. There’s nothing wrong with the NBA All-Star game, the NBA just has to change with the times.