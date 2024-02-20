The Mavericks success this season hinges on how they use Tim Hardaway Jr.

Tim Hardaway Jr. has been a polarizing player since arriving in Dallas five years ago. While his hot shooting can propel the Mavericks offense to new heights, his poor defense and decision-making can put them behind the eight ball. Since the trade back in 2019, the Mavericks have been talent-deficient, and have had to play Hardaway nearly 30 minutes a night during his tenure here. Now that the talent bucket has been filled after the Mavericks big trade deadline, Hardaway’s minutes and lineups that he plays with need to be monitored heavily because using him too much or in the wrong way can hurt this team a lot.

Firstly, he simply cannot be allowed to shoot his way out of slumps as much as he has in the past. His cold night against Washington nearly cost them a must-have game, and it wasn’t until he was subbed out with 8:23 left in the fourth and Dallas down nine that the game turned around. The Mavericks outscored the Wizards by 17 in that final stretch after he was removed. It’s not his fault, all he knows is to keep shooting. Now that the Mavericks have other places to look for a spark, coach Jason Kidd has got to know when it is not Hardaway’s night and pull the plug. There should not be a game where Jaden Hardy, P.J. Washington, or even Josh Green is on the bench while Hardaway is shooting 2-for-13. If Hardaway is going to play, it has to be on nights where he hits one or two of his first four shots. And even if he does that, it has to be in lineups where he is not the third shortest guy.

Dallas made a big splash at the trade deadline, acquiring P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford in deals that sent away picks and fringe rotation players. Another thing that should have been relinquished in those trades was Dallas’ need to play three “small” players simultaneously. Two of Dallas’ five most-used lineups this year (albeit, they have not had a single lineup play over 100 minutes together) feature three players six-foot-six or shorter. Both have defensive ratings north of 126. Hardaway is the common denominator, and it is no secret why the team struggles on defense when he is on the floor. His size, or lack thereof, cannot be emphasized enough. He is listed at six-foot-five, but if you have ever seen him in person you know that six-foot-four would be generous. He does not play big either, which provides a serious issue if he is rolled out there with guys like Kyrie Irving and Jaden Hardy, which has happened in each of the last three games.

The eye test tells you that these three guys cannot play together. Small sample sizes are hard to trust, but the lineups that feature Hardy, Irving, and Hardaway have the fifth-worst defensive rating (114.3) of any three-person lineup the Mavericks have played for 20 minutes or more since the trade deadline. As for the other four in the top five, Hardaway is featured in three of them. Again, these are small sample sizes but because the eye test backs up the data, it makes sense that this is the case.

Hardaway still has a place on this team. His ability to become an offensive engine with little to no help is invaluable. However, the trade deadline acquisitions have made it so that his bad nights are preventable. He has got to be reeled in when his game is not flowing because Dallas can now play three big bodies at all times and has the talent to make up for the lost shooting when Hardaway is on the bench. It is a slippery slope, given that he can make five in a row after missing seven. Playing Hardaway an extra two minutes has a range of outcomes anywhere between falling seven points deeper into a hole and turning a five point deficit into a four point lead. The margin of error when you’re trying to win playoff games is minimal, and how Dallas manages Hardaway going forward could be the margin that decides whether or not they make a run this season.