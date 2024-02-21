Assessing Luka Doncic’s MVP case

Luka Doncic has been otherworldly this season and the Mavericks’ success has hinged on his production. Dallas is sitting at 32-23 on the season, despite the major inconsistencies in lineups from injuries. In these 55 games, Doncic has appeared in 47 of them, averaging the most points since James Harden’s 34.3 points per game in 2020.

The closer we get to the end of the season, the more MVP talks have ramped up. Doncic has been in MVP discussions annually since his sophomore season when he finished fourth in voting. Mind you, he was just 20 years old at this time. Four seasons later, he has yet to win the award. Granted, as a “narrative-based” award, the timing hasn’t been right for Doncic with Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid dominating the league. As Doncic continues to put up historic numbers, let’s discuss why he deserves more respect in consideration for the award.

Consistency in an inconsistent season

Anyone who has followed the Mavericks this year knows that injuries across the roster have hampered their season. The inconsistencies in the roster have made it difficult to truly assess what this team can be when healthy. Non-Luka Mavericks have missed 147 games this season according to Basketball Index. While the Mavericks have struggled to find consistency this season, one consistent would be Doncic and his performance. He averages 34.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game so far this season. It is extremely under-appreciated how this Mavericks team is sitting at 32-23 despite all of the injuries they have dealt with. To recall how valuable Doncic has been to the Mavericks this season, consider his 73-point performance against Atlanta. Dallas needed every ounce of production he could provide, whether from his scoring or by creating shots for his teammates.

He has fine-tuned his game

Watching Doncic on a nightly basis, his mindset feels different than in past seasons. He carries himself in a more mature manner than what we are used to seeing from him. He has certainly heard criticism of facets of his game and has honed in on improving in those areas. It’s not perfect, mind you, but it is getting better.

Defense

Doncic looks more motivated on the defensive end, moving faster laterally and making a concerted effort in big-game situations. He still struggles in transition defense, oftentimes having choice words for officials after missed foul calls. With this being said, he has improved in isolation defense and post-defense. He is allowing 0.84 points per possession on isolation attempts, which would have him in the 70.8 percentile. To add to this, he is allowing 0.61 points per possession on post-up attempts, falling in the 97.1 percentile. Now, these stats aren’t the “end all, be all” and do not indicate that Doncic is some high-level defender. I think it is important to make a note of these stats though, as Doncic has had a reputation to be a defensive liability. Isolation and post-up attempts usually mean a team picking on Doncic directly, and so far Doncic has held his own when teams try to do that.

Remember how he was deliberately hunted in the Western Conference Finals? Moments like that aren’t as frequent as they once were. Doncic has taken his conditioning seriously and it shows in moments such as the Feb. 12 matchup against the Wizards where Dallas pulled away in the final quarter. Doncic was letting Deni Avdija have a field day on the offensive end, and once he finally locked in defensively, the Mavericks allowed just 16 fourth-quarter points by Washington. He may not play defense on every possession, but he hones in when it matters down the stretch. With as much energy and effort that he has to exude on the offensive end, the extra effort that he has given defensively this season is noteworthy and deserves recognition.

Playing off-ball

Doncic has received criticism over his career for his iso-heavy offensive game. Remarks of “he’s a ball hog” have been far and wide. The simple truth is that except for Jalen Brunson and Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks have not had non-Luka guys who can put the ball on the floor. With the additions of Irving and PJ Washington, combined with the development of Josh Green and Jaden Hardy, the Mavericks finally have guys who can create on their own, independently of Doncic. This allows for Doncic to play without the ball in his hands, moving around on offense in ways that Maverick fans have been pleading for him to since he has been with the team.

To throw out some more stats, Doncic is averaging 1.13 points per spot-up possession with about 2.5 spot-up opportunities per game. When he is cutting to the basket, he is scoring 1.0 points per possession. As a reminder, these sample sizes are small. However, the numbers are efficient and the offense passes the eye test when Luka moves around without the ball. Perhaps they are saving these opportunities for the playoffs so their opponents don’t have a lot of film on these actions, but I would like to see it happen more because as the numbers indicate, it is working. It makes the offense look more free-flowing and more aesthetically pleasing. Below is a clip that shows an example of Doncic moving off-ball, cutting to the basket, and finishing at the rim.

Dont see this often in play-by-play...'Doncic Cutting Finger Roll Layup Shot' pic.twitter.com/ZvzPsq1xZL — Iztok Franko (@iztok_franko) February 14, 2024

Here is another clip that shows Doncic looking for a spot-up opportunity. Exum ultimately scored on this possession, but it was nice to see Doncic be engaged without the ball in his hands.

Dante keeps composure and takes it to the cup! pic.twitter.com/nr3wwKOQzJ — MavsHighlights (@MavsHighlights) December 31, 2023

The gravity he holds on offense

Doncic plays with a level of gravity on offense that has only been seen in this era by the likes of Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is double-teamed more than any player in the league and continues to put up video game-esque numbers on a nightly basis. Teams are forced to decide whether they want to try to focus their defense around stopping Doncic or his supporting cast. He passes out of double teams with ease and handles any type of coverage like he has seen it a billion times.

If the Mavericks can continue their hot streak in the win column, Doncic will certainly have a case for the league’s Most Valuable Player award. He continues to get better by the season, and has shown that he is serious in his craft. Ultimately, bringing a championship back to Dallas has a higher priority in the eyes of MFFLs than winning the MVP award. I am looking forward to seeing how far Doncic can carry this Maverick team.