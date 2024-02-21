Jalen Brunson revealed on an upcoming podcast the reason he left Dallas

A clip from All the Smoke, a podcast hosted by former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, was released today featuring their most recent guest, former Maverick Jalen Brunson. The clip showcases Brunson’s perspective on his departure from Dallas, where he provides a timeline of how and when things went down from his point of view. Brunson says that when Luka Doncic got hurt early in the 2021-22 season, and he was getting the starting nod, he went to the Mavericks and told them that he would sign the five-year, $55 million extension that Dallas was able to offer. The Mavericks told him no, stating that they wanted to see how things played out. After the trade deadline, Dallas came back and offered the deal, but by that time Brunson felt that he had “outgrown” that kind of money, and turned it down.

Both of those anecdotes were made public in the past two years. What was less clear was how Dallas handled the negotiations after the conclusion of their 2022 Western Conference Finals run when Mark Cuban went on record saying Dallas’ number one priority was to keep him and that they could offer him the “most money”. Brunson said all he heard from the Mavericks after the playoffs were “crickets”. When Dallas seemingly did not offer him a deal after the year, only then was it made up in Brunson’s mind that he was going to sign with the Knicks. Brunson is now an All-Star and MVP candidate in New York, where he led the Knicks to a playoff appearance last season and is on the way to another one this year. Hearing Brunson’s story all but confirms the rumors that had been circulating about the ordeal; Dallas fumbled the metaphorical bag, and they only have themselves to blame.

Saying Brunson was a can’t-miss talent that Dallas should have thrown the house at in November of 2021 would be wrong. He was good, but his inability to play meaningful minutes against the Clippers the year prior had left questions about his value in a playoff rotation. It is hard for anyone to have seen what he has become, but regardless of whether or not they thought he had All-Star potential, $13 million a year for a backup point guard is a steal in today’s league. Hell, they are paying Maxi Kleber $11 million to play 40 games off the bench.

Any way you slice it, it was a franchise-altering decision and an objective mistake. The Mavericks could have had Doncic and Brunson under contract until 2026, and Brunson would have had some of the best value in the league. Instead, they have Kyrie Irving on a huge contract as he ages and little draft capital for the next seven years. The argument could be made that because Brunson left they did not win enough games and their pick did not convey to New York, which resulted in them getting Dereck Lively. To that, I say, how do you know? They lost Brunson for nothing, which means they did not gain any resources to acquire the players they have now. Anything could have happened in the 2022-23 season, and they would have had more trade ammo if they wanted to get back into the draft had they made the playoffs. If you go back to June of 2022 and say “Would you rather be where Dallas was or would you want to have retained Brunson”, the answer is always the latter.

The Mavericks have recovered somewhat since then. They have two star-caliber players, good role players, and youth. The team is fun again and they have not completely spiraled (yet) after Brunson walked nearly two years ago. There has been good that has come from the bad, and to Dallas’ credit, they acknowledged their mistake quickly and acted on it swiftly. But it was a misstep, and one that the Mavericks have to take on the chin. If there was any fog clouding who is to blame for Jalen Brunson being a New York Knick, he cleared it with a fierce blow.