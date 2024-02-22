NBA Standings Watch: How the Mavericks can move up this week

With the All-Star break in the rearview mirror, it’s time to assess what lies ahead for the Mavericks.

First up, a crucial game against the Phoenix Suns. With the head-to-head matchup tied at one apiece, Thursday’s game could go a long way towards deciding whether the Mavericks can avoid the play-in tournament. The Mavericks are currently a game behind Phoenix and New Orleans and could find themselves in fifth after Thursday. A loss combined with a Kings win could see them slide to eighth and knee deep in play-in territory. The Kings should be heavy favorites against the Spurs before two tough games against the Clippers and Heat. The Pelicans have a three game home-stand with two winnable games against the Rockets and Chicago Bulls. Should the Suns win Thursday, it could be the start of a three game win streak with the Rockets and struggling Lakers on deck.

Overall, the most important thing is that the Mavericks take care of business. With the Kings, Lakers, and Warriors currently slated for the play-in tournament, finishing sixth is the priority moving forward. Facing Lebron James, Anthony Davis, and/or Steph Curry in a potential do or die scenario sounds like nightmare fuel.

Upcoming games

5th Seed Phoenix Suns:

at Dallas Mavericks

at Houston Rockets

LA Lakers

6th Seed New Orleans Pelicans:

Houston Rockets

Miami Heat

Chicago Bulls

7th Seed Dallas Mavericks

Phoenix Suns

at Indiana Pacers

at Cleveland Cavaliers

8th Seed Sacramento Kings