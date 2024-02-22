Suns vs Mavericks Preview: 3 things to look for as Dallas hosts Phoenix

The Dallas Mavericks are back in action after a long all-star break, hosting the Phoenix Suns Thursday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavericks are on a six-game winning streak, and they’ll test whether momentum is a real thing against the Suns. Phoenix is on a bit of a tear as well, winning seven of their last 10 games before the break.

The Suns are only one game up on the Mavericks, though they are two spots ahead of them in playoff seeding. This is a key matchup, as the teams split their previous two games. This is the last time they’ll face each other in the regular season, and they’ll likely be close in the standing throughout the rest of the year.

Will the new frontcourt rotation continue to show defensive promise?

Hopefully the Mavericks’ performance on Thursday showcases the same effort they left off with before the break. More saliently, though, let’s talk specifics about what we hope to see on the defensive side of the ball. PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford deserve the warm welcome they received as they both appear to provide a strong upgrade to what was previously a lackluster defense (outside of rookie Derreck Lively). The Mavericks have two of the most gifted scorers in all of basketball right now, and (knock on wood) they’re both currently healthy. As the reader knows, it has consistently been the defensive side of the Mavericks play that has limited the success in recent years. In the early part of the season, the effort has been there. I’m sure coach Jason Kidd tries to instill a defensive passion into these guys every chance he gets, and they even seem to be improving, individually. But taking the next step to transform into a defensive force to be reckoned with has always been contingent on several factors.

Can the Mavericks provide strong collective defensive effort on a nightly basis? Can they win the rebound game? Most importantly, can they get stops in the paint? These three things have served as a kind of Achilles’ Heel to this Mavericks squad. Gafford and Washington have already shown that they understand the task at hand. Will they be able to continue to produce the type of defensive support we saw before the break? With a healthy Lively returning to the starting lineup, this new frontcourt could achieve a level of play heretofore unattainable. Will we see the indications of that next qualitative step on Thursday against the Suns?

Will the Mavericks live and die by 3-pointers?

While they do have some extremely talented long-range marksmen, the Mavericks need to tweak their offensive proclivities if they’re going to win multiple playoff series, if only for the simple fact that three pointers are naturally a lower percentage shot, which is why they count for more points. It’s a lot of fun to watch when those shots are sinking, but it can cause nausea and upset stomach when they are not. Points in the paint can come in a variety of ways, some flashy, others not. If you can’t manage to fight for them on a consistent basis, though, you’re going to be stuck rolling the dice on these lower percentage shots from outside, over and over again. We’ve seen that here in Dallas for long enough to know that it can ruin momentum, watching players either timidly refuse to drive, settling for a lower percentage shot, or consistently failing to convert a drive into points.

The question is, when Luka and Kyrie are not in the game (or one of them is playing but is being quadrupled-teamed), who else on this squad will consistently and bravely put the ball down and drive to the basket on opposing defenses? Green and Jones Jr have both shown that they’re capable when given a little space. Hardy, too. As an extension of the discussion above regarding the newest members of the Mavericks frontcourt, the hope is that their presence in the offensive paint can provide the difference we’re looking for here, as well. We saw flashes prior to the break from both Washington and Gafford. Will we see consistency from them on that front? If we can stay healthy, offensive points in the paint can only certainly improve with this recently modified lineup. If that improvement does occur, maybe we can learn to reign in the long distance attempts a bit on nights when the rim seems a little smaller than usual.

Which Phoenix superstar will assume the role of insufferable super-boob this time around (and will this game start to feel more like playoff basketball)?

Almost as assuredly as any young lad of late 19th century America could expect to see a bearded lady at the local sideshow, so, too, can you feel assurance that either Devin Booker or Kevin Durant will channel their inner diva and do something that really pisses you off before this game concludes. It’s almost the safest bet in town. Without question, both players are elite, dominant game-changers; but for whatever reason, playing against Luka Doncic somehow serves to exacerbate their dormant, obnoxious tendencies. At least Durant already has the credentials to (sort of) help make his sass tolerable. The reason I bring this up is, I can’t think of a recent game against Phoenix where the bad blood hasn’t materialized into some type of unsportsmanlike conduct from one or more Suns players. Sure, they’re a talented team, and they’re fun to compete against, but we need more resources for young athletes who demonstrate behavior issues, especially behavior that is obviously fueled by insecurity. It bogs the game down and sets a poor example for younger players and fans.

I think by now we’re all keenly aware that Luka brings a very specific type of… joie de vivre – shall we say? – to the court every single night; but there’s an obvious difference here, in my eyes, at least. He doesn’t seem to be burdened by the toxic ego-fragility that causes some players to feel the need to punch below the belt. I chose to address this topic because not only have these two teams developed an intense rivalry over the last few seasons, in addition, this will also be the first game out of the All-Star break, both teams have very similar records and are vying for a playoff spot, and this game will serve as a tiebreaker for playoff seeding. As such, we could be in for a healthy dose of flexing on the court, from both teams. It would be ideal if we could bypass the “colorful” theatrics, the melodramatic perma-smirking and Woman Yelling at Cat meme vibes. Either way, this should be a very competitive and fun game to watch, and it might provide a glimpse into the near future should these two teams once again go head-to-head in the playoffs. A little emotion on the court is to be expected.

How to watch

The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. CST on TNT.