Mavs odds: How to bet Suns vs Mavs

The Phoenix Suns (33-22, 15-11 away) resume their season in a classic measuring stick game versus the Dallas Mavericks (32-23, 17-13 home). Both teams start post All-Star break action red hot, as the Phoenix Suns are winners of 14 of their last 18 games while the Dallas Mavericks are looking for the seventh consecutive win. The key to the Suns turning their season around was getting all three of their stars on the floor - which should be the case in this one despite Bradley Beal being listed as a GTD (game-time decision). The Mavericks are optimistic about their season after trade deadline acquisitions Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington lifted the team’s talent level. Let’s scan the betting lines and props for value.

Game Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Thursday, February 22nd, 2023; 7:30 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -2.5 (-115)

O/U 243.5

Mavs ML: -142

Odds up to date as of 3:15 AM CST from DraftKings

Player Props

Kyrie Irving over 2.5 3PM (-145)

Bradley Beal over 4.5 assists (-130)

Since returning from injury, Kyrie Irving has made at least a trio of three-pointers in 8 of his last 11 games. Given the expected competitive nature of this game and Irving’s recent form, this prop has notable value.

Beal’s return has seen a steady increase in playmaking duties. Averages 3.4 in December, 4.8 in January, and February’s 5.2 would be even higher had he not left his last game on the 13th after 5 minutes with no assists. Media reports are projecting his return and this number seems soft at 4.5 assists. Take the over.

Play of the Day

Mavericks Moneyline -142

Unafraid to go against Dallas as previous posts have shown, I am buying into Dallas being ready for this one. They had a chance to practice (sans a vacationing #77) and that should help the already smooth integration of Gafford and Washington. Not only is this a rivalry game, but add to that the tiebreaker between these two teams is on the line. The Mavs find a way in the fourth to hold off Phoenix. Take the Dallas Moneyline.