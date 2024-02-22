If Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić keep this connection in transition, the Mavericks can beat any team

If there’s something that can change momentum in a basketball game, it’s fast breaks. It’s simply the best way to get a lot of easy points, fast.

But running fast breaks and pushing in transition also takes some serious connection and cohesion on a team; like knowing who leaks out early to run and who is the better finisher at the rim, if you’re two-on-three.

It’s been slowly improving all season, but the way Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving have been connecting on offense the last few weeks after Kyrie returned from injury has been noteworthy. But it really became evident what a strong connection they have on the court in transition against the Spurs. With a smooth and almost playful approach, the two of them looked like two superstars in the g-league at times:

In the first example, Kyrie rebounds the ball, pushes it right away and passes to Luka who’s around mid court. Instead of stopping, Kyrie keeps running and Luka passes right back to him in a give-and-go situation, leaving Kyrie running downhill. In order to avoid Victor Wembanyama in the paint, he throws an alleyoop to Lively who’s lurking in the dunker’s spot. Lively gets an uncontested dunk on one of the most aesthetically pleasing fast breaks we’ve seen from this team in years.

This actually looks like a perfect rendition of the transition drill that my team, and a lot of others (maybe mostly in Europe) used to run a lot as teenagers. I believe we called it “Real Madrid”, interestingly enough.

The next one is even more impressive, because it shows the timing the two have together. It’s similar to the previous example, which shows that it’s probably something they’ve worked on in practice. Gone are the awkward days of your-turn-my-turn and polite turnovers.

Now we see the benefits of a year together for two dynamic players, who can both take over a game, but who have learned (at least when it comes to Luka Dončić) how to create off another star, someone who can take what you give him and elevate it even further.

Here, Kyrie pushes the ball once again, turning the possession into a transition opportunity by passing it to Luka and slipping behind his defender. Luka reads the situation and without hesitation throws one of his elite passes, a bounce pass here, that hits Kyrie perfectly in the paint, where he finishes over the defender without much trouble.

The development of Kyrie and Luka playing this smoothly together has happened gradually over this season. But these two plays confirmed it for me. This superstar duo can be even better than we imagined, especially when they push the pace.

When they run in transition, the two of them can beat any defense, because of their combined savvy and vision, and if they keep playing off each like we’ve just seen, they are in a position to beat any team.

On top of that, the Mavericks now have more than a handful athletic players around them, who can run in transition at a high level too. Josh Green, Dante Exum, Dereck Lively, Derrick Jones Jr., Jaden Hardy, Tim Hardaway Jr., P.J Washington and Daniel Gafford. This is a group of players who can turn into a deadly offensive weapon when utilized the right way.

When you run in transition, you take advantage of the fact that the defense hasn’t had a chance to get settled. But attacking downhill is only possible when you get defensive stops. And that’s something the Mavericks have been a lot better at recently, especially with the help of new guys Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington.

Assuming that the defense keeps improving during this next stretch, or just keeps being decent, which is likely from what we’ve seen with the new guys and Maxi Kleber back and better, running in transition can be a great tool for the Mavericks.

If they all keep the defensive effort up, this team will run over the best of them with their three point shooting and high IQ plays in transition.

At this moment, the Dallas Mavericks are eighth in transition points with 23.3 per game, and also eighth in pace. As an interesting side note, the Mavs have played faster WITH Luka Dončić this season than without, something most deemed impossible last year due to his preference of slowing the game down.

Not only do fast breaks create easy and fast points, they are also a place to turn when the threes aren’t falling or the offense is stagnant. This could be a gamechanger in a potential playoff run. Defensive stops that turn into fast break points are a way to take control of a game in a way you can control if nothing else is working: with hustle and hard work.

If everything else fails; the referees are creating frustration (Luka), the threes aren’t falling (everybody), the tough finishes in the paint just won’t go down (Kyrie) or the fear of the moment has the rest of the team frozen - there’s only hustle left. You can always defend your butt off and box out and you can always run. If the Mavericks find out how to utilize this new super weapon of theirs, they will be nearly unstoppable.

