Mavericks vs Suns Preview: Dallas and Phoenix play on TNT

The Dallas Mavericks (32-23) return from the NBA All-Star break to host the Phoenix Suns (33-22) at home on Thursday night on TNT. The game starts at 6:30 pm CST, a little early for most Dallas fans. This is the third match up between the two teams with Dallas having run the Suns out of their own gym on Christmas day only for Phoenix to return the favor a few weeks later. Now, coming out of a few days rest, hopefully fans will be treated to a great game. Let’s get to the key points:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns WHAT : Is a seven-game win streak possible for the Mavericks?

: Is a seven-game win streak possible for the Mavericks? WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas WHEN: 6:30 pm CST

6:30 pm CST HOW: TNT

On the injury front, the Suns may be without Bradley Beal who is listed with a hamstring injury that happened just before All-Star. Dante Exum is STILL out for the Maverick with knee bursitis but everyone else is playing (barring something silly in the next few hours... I’m writing this at 4pm local).

The Mavericks are currently the hottest team in the NBA, in terms of win streak, so despite their status as the seventh seed, Dallas has a chance to make up ground tonight in the standings. This would be a great way to kick off the post All-Star break and put the Mavericks in range of escaping the play-in seeds for good.

There’s been some good content up at Mavs Moneyball while break has been on, and if you missed any of that, I recommend heading to the home page to see what’s good. There’s also the longer, more in-depth preview to pair with the gambling post. Thanks so much for hanging out with us, we’ll be back tonight with more things! Go Mavs.