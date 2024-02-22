Stats Rundown: 6 numbers to know as Mavericks extend streak to 7 with 123-113 win over Suns

The Dallas Mavericks (33-23) renewed their budding rivalry with the Phoenix Suns (33-23) Thursday in the first game out of the All-Star Break. The Mavs defended home court to extend their current win streak to a league-best seven games with a 123-113 win at the American Airlines Center.

Wins against the Suns are always satisfying, but this win was especially crucial, as it gave Dallas the 2-1 season win over Phoenix and any potential playoff tiebreakers over the Suns.

Phoenix came into the game one game ahead of Dallas in the Western Conference standings in fifth, making Thursday’s win even more important as the Mavs try to leapfrog the Suns and avoid the play-in by securing a top-six playoff seed, or a top-five seed if you want to get greedy. After Thursday’s win there are just 26 games left in the regular season.

Luka Dončić led all scorers with 41 points but also dished 11 assists, grabbed nine rebounds and took four steals in his gargantuan 38-minute performance. Kyrie Irving added 29 points and five boards on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. Devin Booker had 35 points and eight assists for the Suns in the loss.

8: Points in 32 seconds for Kyrie Irving late in the first

Kyrie Irving took over when Dončić went to the bench with two fouls late in the first quarter. He and Dončić helped the Mavericks chip away at an early 29-19 deficit, but Irving went cosmic in the last couple minutes of the first quarter.

With Dallas down 31-24, Irving cut through the teeth of the defense on a good find from Derrick Jones Jr. to trim the lead to five with a minute left in the first. He stole it back from the Suns nine seconds later, and three seconds after that, he pulled up for a 3-pointer along the wing to pull the Mavericks to within 31-29.

A Daniel Gafford block and a P.J. Washington steal led to another runout and Irving’s third 3-pointer of the first quarter with 28 seconds left in the opening frame. The Mavs were up 32-31 at the moment and were down 33-32 after one.

Irving’s 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting led all scorers after one quarter.

16-5: Mavericks’ first-half free-throw disparity

Reggie Miller finally acknowledged the friendly whistle the Suns were getting on the Mavericks’ home floor on the TNT broadcast late in the second quarter.

“That’s why you’re hearing a lot of the boos and the angst here in this building,” Miller said when Kevin Harlan mentioned the 16-5 first-half free-throw advantage for the Suns with 13 seconds left in the first half.

Dončić was whistled for three fouls in the first half, and Daniel Gafford had two. To be outscored 13-4 at the stripe and go into halftime down just 63-60 was a pretty fortunate result for the Mavs. The disparity worked itself out throughout the second half, as the Suns ended up shooting 24 free throws, while the Mavs shot 21, on the night.

38: Combined first-half points for Dončić and Irving

As the first half wore on, Thursday’s game between the Mavs and the Suns got to feeling more and more like whichever star duo outperformed the other would tip the scales in their team’s favor. Dončić and Irving were amazing for Dallas, outscoring Kevin Durant and Devin Booker 38-28 through the first two quarters.

Irving led all scorers with 13 in the first quarter before Dončić followed up with 12 of his own in the second. The pair combined to hit 5-of-9 on their 3-point attempts. Dončić led all scorers with 21 points at the half, and Irving kicked in four in the second quarter to end up with 17 at the break.

At one point down the stretch, TNT play-by-play man extraordinaire Kevin Harlan said the Mavs had the most explosive backcourt in the NBA. Dončić and Irving went off before their national audience, combining for 70 points in the marquee win.

17-0: Mavs’ run across second and third quarters

The Mavericks hit the final bucket of the first half then proceeded to reel off 15 straight points to open the third. Dončić scored or assisted on all 15 of the Dallas points to open the third. At one point, the Suns hadn’t scored in more than five minutes of game time during this stretch.

Josh Green found Dončić for a long 3-ball with 11:25 left in the third that tied the game at 63-63. Thirty seconds later, Dončić’s step-back 3-pointer from almost the same spot put the Mavs in front, 66-63. On the next possession, Dončić found Washington open near the top of the key for a 3-pointer to continue the run, then Dončić hit yet another step-back 3-ball with 9:48 left in the third that gave Dallas its first double-digit lead of the night, up 63-52.

Dončić’s fifth made 3-pointer of the night gave him 30 points early in the third. He went 0-of-3 from the field the rest of the third, and the Suns were able to hang around. Dallas took a 96-91 lead into the fourth.

35/8/5: Devin Booker’s line in the loss

As red hot as Dončić and Irving were at times for Dallas Thursday, Booker kept the Suns connected with a nuclear night of his own. He had 12 in the first and 13 more in the third as the Suns fought to stay in the game down the stretch. He scored a team-high 35 points on 13-of-21 shooting and was a playmaker, too — dishing eight assists.

23/5/1: Kevin Durant’s line in the loss

We mentioned above that at some point in the second quarter this game felt like it would be won and lost by the two star duos atop the Dallas and Phoenix rosters. As good as Dončić and Irving were, both Phoenix superstars needed to be firing on all cylinders to match that production, especially without guard Bradley Beal. Beal was ruled out before the game with a hamstring injury.

But just like the Mavs’ win in these teams’ first matchup in December, the Dallas defense was able to at least limit Kevin Durant’s offensive output Thursday by keeping a hand in his face and forcing him into tough shots where possible. He shot just 9-of-23 from the field and just 2-of-8 from 3-point range, scoring 23 points and grabbing five rebounds in the loss.

In the Christmas Day win, Dallas held Durant to just 16 points on 4-of-11 shooting.

But the biggest stat in this one was seven. The win was Dallas’s seventh in a row, making your little Mavericks the hottest team in the NBA.

