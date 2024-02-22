Podcast: Mavericks outlast Suns, 123-113

The Dallas Mavericks took the floor following All-Star break to defeat the Phoenix Suns at home on Thursday night, 123-113. Following the game, Josh Bowe and I took to the air to talk about the game for a really long time.

We start the show with a brief recap of the last week and mainly WHY we didn’t record over the last week... real jobs and stuff can eat into time. Then the first segment of the show is dedicated to what worked and how the Mavericks held off a talented Suns team.

We record a postgame show every Dallas game Live on YouTube! Click and Subscribe!

Following a quick break (the usual one where I ask everyone to subscribe, leave comments and the like), we delve into what didn’t work for us during the game. The first part of that segment focused on the long rope Tim Hardaway gets for... reasons. The second part of really hones in on Jason Kidd not going to bad for Luka Doncic when he’s getting mistreated by the officials.

After that bit of whinging, we circle back again to the positive stuff, leading with P.J. Washington’s AWESOME play and ending with how unbelievable Kyrie Irving’s been. Give me more pull-up three-pointers, please.

This was a real fun show, because winning seven straight games is awesome. Please consider subscribing on YouTube and leaving comments!

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Pod Maverick podcast feed on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, Pocketcasts, YouTube, YouTube Podcasts, Amazon Music, Castbox.

You can check out our After Dark Recap podcasts, YouTube Live recordings, and guest shows on the Pod Maverick Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.