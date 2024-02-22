Quote board: “Our health, our energy, everything’s in a positive way right now.”

Following the Dallas Mavericks taking a 2-1 season lead over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night on TNT, Jason Kidd, as well as Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and PJ Washington, talked to the media.

Here’s what they had to say:

Jason Kidd

(On playing Maxi Kleber in the fourth quarter...)

“To have Maxi [Kleber] out there, just understanding, looking at a lot of different things here in a hurry. It kind of felt like we were down more than three [points at halftime]. Give Phoenix credit, they made a lot of shots there in that first [half] but we kind of weathered the storm. I thought coming out in the third, we responded. Again, we’ve got a lot of players who can play. Going with Maxi there at the end, being able to stretch the floor but defensively, being able to be the help guys … He did it at a high-level tonight.”

(On returning from All-Star break, extending the win streak to seven games, and the overall outlook for the rest of the season...)

“I think it answers the question that they work. Those two [Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving] coexist quite well. I think it just shows, again, our health, our energy, everything’s in a positive way right now. We’re getting great looks. Timmy [Hardaway Jr.] had a great look in the corner. Maxi [Kleber] had a great look at a layup. I think the guys are having fun. They want to win, and you can see that energy on the floor. Those guys are cheering for one another. There’s going to be mistakes, there’s going to be missed shots, but it’s on to the next play. You can see that, especially after break. We were on a roll and then we go on a break. Sometimes you can come out flat, but I thought the guys did a great job tonight.”

(On the defensive impact of Mavericks forward P.J. Washington Jr. ...)

“I think P.J.’s [Washington Jr.] playing great defensively. He’s taking the challenge of [Kevin] Durant. He switches on to ‘Book’ [Devin Booker]. I thought he got his hands on a lot of balls tonight defensively, and he got some great looks. I love his ability to put the ball on the floor and get to the paint. I think he had some great looks … One of them, I think he missed. But again, I think you can see the energy in the guys, and they’re enjoying playing with one another. No one’s complaining about shots. If someone’s open, someone takes it. Then you get back and figure out the defensive rotations. It’s fun to watch.”

(On being able to manage minutes for Mavericks guards Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving tonight...)

“I know Luka [Dončić] didn’t want to come out there in the third, but we’re trying to just give guys … Especially coming back from break, the tempo was high, the effort on the defensive end. ‘Kai’ [Kyrie Irving] was going, and we let ‘Kai’ go. Then we wanted to get ‘Kai’ out with two minutes left, let Luka close the quarter and let ‘Kai’ start the fourth ... Just looking at different things as we go forward, and those two are fine. Luka wants to play 48 [minutes] but he can still get his numbers in 30 minutes or less. I thought the minutes were great for everybody. Again, the minutes are going to vary: Josh [Green] is going to play some minutes heavy, D. Jones [Derrick Jones Jr.] is going to step in and play heavy minutes. We’re going to go through this for the next two weeks of understanding the rotation and minutes so we can have pattern.”

Luka Doncic

(On the current seven-game win streak…)

“[It’s] amazing. I think we have an amazing team and seven in a row—it hasn’t happened for a while. I’m really happy with the guys we have on our team.”

(On the team defense as of late…)

“I think our defense improved a lot. If you play good defense, on offense, I think we’re good on offense. We just got to keep getting better at defense.”

(On Mavericks forward P.J. Washington Jr.’s defense…)

“Yeah, it was good. P.J. [Washington Jr.], not just this game, but the last four games he’s been with us, he’s been amazing on defense. We’re just figuring that out. We’ve been together for four games, with the new [addition], so we’re still figuring it out. But I think it’s going in the right direction.”

Kyrie Irving

(On the group coming together for a great team win tonight…)

“It feels good. Just want to keep it up.”

(On the current seven-game win streak and if there is still more to work on…)

“Yes, there’s definitely more to improve on.”

(On the 16-0 scoring run to start the third quarter…)

“Yeah, we just started locking into the game plan and we stopped giving up a lot of easy baskets and started bringing over the help side a little bit more.”

P.J. Washington

(On what his role is with this team…)

“Just be myself, come out aggressive, show my versatility and do all the little things. Obviously on the defensive end, do what I can do, and then the offense will come.”

(On what happened at the start of the third quarter to spark a 16-0 scoring run…)

“We tried to come out aggressive in the second half and get things going. Obviously, shots started to fall. We had to pick up the pace defensively, and we did a good job there.”

(On how they build off a win like this to mark seven-straight wins…)

“Just keep going. This is only one game. Obviously, we have a bigger goal in mind. It’s obviously onto the next game and go from there, win by win, and keep stacking them.”

(On the Mavericks’ roster depth…)

“It feels great. We have a lot of guys that are really good. Everybody is on the same page. The main goal for us is to win games, and you can tell how everyone is for each other. Everybody has the right mindset, and everybody is locked in. When you get that, you get wins. Obviously, you got to keep that going.”

(On playing with Mavericks guard Luka Dončić …)

“He makes the game easy. He obviously draws so much attention, a lot of double teams, a lot of guys running at him, so he just makes an easy pass and pretty much a trip for everyone else. He has a unique skill set. I’ve never seen a guy like him, so obviously playing with him has been great so far for me.”

