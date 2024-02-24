NBA Power Rankings Watch: the Mavericks continue to surge

The Dallas Mavericks returned to action in emphatic fashion Thursday night at home in a playoff-like battle with the Phoenix Suns. It took a few beats for the Mavericks to regain their rhythm from prior to the All-Star Break, but brought an intensity that was sorely missed.

The schedule just ahead won’t be easy, but the way the team is playing right now is encouraging as they jockey for position to avoid the play-in games. There are several numbers below in this week’s Power Rankings Watch that indicate this version of the Mavericks are a problem for the league, especially since acquiring both PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford.

When healthy, the Mavericks have real depth, which was on display in their return to action. And even more than their depth, the variety of athleticism hasn’t been seen in Dallas in some time. Those two weapons in support of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving should force the league to take notice in the coming weeks.

Rank: 7

Last week: 7

The Mavs have won six straight games (the longest active streak in the West) and are just a game in the loss column behind the fifth-place Suns, who they’ll host on Thursday. Three numbers to know The Mavs have the league’s best clutch record, 17-6 in games that were within five points in the last five minutes. They’ve had the league’s second-best clutch offense (128 points scored per 100 possessions), with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving having combined to shoot 30-for-60 (50%) on clutch field goals, 11-for-23 (48%) on clutch 3-pointers and 29-for-33 (88%) on clutch free throws. They have the league’s biggest differential between their record when they’ve shot the league average or better from 3-point range (23-5, second best) and their record when they haven’t (9-18, 18th). They have the best record among the four teams — Charlotte, Memphis and Miami are the others — that don’t have a lineup that’s played at least 100 minutes together. Their three most-used lineups all include Grant Williams, who was traded at the deadline. The Mavs have just 11 home games remaining, tied (with Brooklyn) for the fewest in the league. The biggest of the 11 is the first one, as it will determine the season series with Phoenix. The road team has won each of the first two meetings.

Rank: 9 (Tier 2: Brink of Contention)

Last week: 11

First quarter: +5.9 net rating (ranked seventh) | Previously -5.7 (21st) Second quarter: +0.3 net rating (ranked 15th) | Previously -0.5 (15th) Third quarter: +0.4 net rating (ranked 18th) | Previously +5.5 (seventh) Fourth quarter: -1.4 net rating (ranked 19th) | Previously +1.0 (17th) Clutch: +23.5 net rating (ranked first) | 23 games (17-6) | Previously +21.6 (fifth tied) Takeaway: This is the best clutch team in the NBA, and I think it’s only going to get deadlier for their opponents. I love their additions at the deadline. And Luka Dončić is playing about as well as you can expect a star to play. The Mavericks don’t just have the best clutch-time net rating in the clutch — they also have the best such record. Everything is the right decision, and they turn the ball over an incomprehensibly low seven percent of the time. You have to blow them out or risk being cooked. Key Stats Record 32-23 Offensive Rating 117.5 (11th) Defensive Rating 116.2 (19th) Net Rating 1.3

Rank: 8

Last week: 7