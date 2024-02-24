3 things as the Dallas Mavericks take on the Indiana Pacers

Amazing what a simple seven-game winning streak can do for a team’s vibes. Dallas is riding high after defeating Phoenix and moving into sixth place in the West. They’ll hit the road and face off against the East’s sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers.

Indiana has the NBA’s highest-scoring offense, putting up 123.8 points per game, so this matchup should be a true test of Dallas’ new and improved defense after the additions of PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford at the trade deadline.

Just 26 games remain for Dallas and the standings in the West leave little margin for error – a single game separates fifth and eighth place. A win against the Pacers would be an impressive feat over a playoff-bound team and keep the streak alive.

The over

It’s no surprise a Rick Carlisle-led team finds itself at the top of the heap offensively. During his time in Dallas, he consistently had the Mavs at or near the top in offensive rating. The same holds true in Indiana. However, they don’t just score a bunch, they give up a bunch, too.

On the season, the Pacers have allowed opponents to shoot 50.4% from the field. That’s the highest shooting percentage in the league. That seems to stem partially from the Pacers allowing the fewest three-point shot attempts, but there isn’t a team in the league that’s going to be able to stop the Mavericks from shooting threes. If the Mavericks are hitting from the outside while also getting close to that 50% number the Pacers have been giving up, the score in this one could get bonkers.

Keep it moving

While going 8-2 over their last 10 games, Dallas has outscored their opponents on fast-break points by roughly four points per game. Against Phoenix, Dallas won the fastbreak point battle by 10 points, 21-to-11. In a game that was fairly even in most other statistical categories, the fastbreak advantage was notable in getting the W.

Both Dallas and Indiana are going to be shooting a healthy amount of threes, which means there’s going to be a good share of long rebounds for both squads to take advantage of. If Dallas does their part on defense by getting back (or just making the threes they take. That would work, too) and keeps the pressure on the Pacers with a high pace, there’s a good chance to find a solid advantage again on fastbreak points.

Block party

Daniel Gafford has made an immediate impact on the Mavs since joining from the Washington Wizards. His five-block performance against his old team was an early taste of the defensive presence he can be.

He’ll have another chance to shine against a Pacers team that has the seventh-highest number of shots blocked per game this season. Between Gafford and Dereck Lively – even as he’s dealing with a mask to protect his broken nose – not to mention Derrick Jones Jr who got up to block a fully-extended Kevin Durant shot, the Mavericks have a fearsome personnel capable of eating up a lot of shots.

