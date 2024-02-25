Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers

Dallas takes a seven-game win streak into Indianapolis to play their old friend Rick Carlisle and his Indiana Pacers. Despite the Pacers’ high-powered offense, led by Tyrese Haliburton, this game could be surprisingly gritty. Everyone is expecting a barn burner, but the scoring could be much more tame, which favors the Mavericks.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Sunday, February 25th, 2024; 4:00 PM CST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas -1 (-108)

O/U 252.5

Mavs ML: -115

Odds up to date as of 11:00 AM CST from DraftKings

The point total feels like a trap here. Dallas is holding teams to 105 points throughout their win streak, and the Pacers have only averaged 120 points in their last seven games. Take the under on the 252.5 points, expecting a 123-114 Dallas win.

Player Props

Pascal Siakam under 22.5 points (-105)

Josh Green over 1.5 threes (+140)

PJ Washington has been locking down opponents’ forwards since he arrived in Dallas. Siakam is his next target and is going to struggle against Dallas’ size. He should be held under 20 points.

Green has hit this line in five of the seven games during the win streak. He has been getting the looks and Indiana will not prevent him from hitting this line again.

Play of the Day

Mavericks money line (-115)

Dallas is going to win. They have a size advantage and a skill advantage and have not had a game since Thursday. They could come out flat, but they’re going to dominate the fourth quarter and extend their streak to eight games.