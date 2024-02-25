Mavericks vs Pacers Preview: Dallas visits Indiana for a Sunday afternoon show

The Dallas Mavericks (33-23) head out on a four-game road trip which starts on Sunday afternoon against the Indiana Pacers (32-25). The game starts at 4:00 pm CST and will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest. For Dallas fans hoping the Mavericks make a strong push for a higher seed, this road trip is a key test against quality opponents. The Pacers are one of the best offenses in the NBA and Dallas will have their defense tested over and over again. Let’s get to the key things for this game:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers WHAT : Riding a seven-game win streak, Dallas heads out on the road.

: Riding a seven-game win streak, Dallas heads out on the road. WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana WHEN: 4;00 pm CST

4;00 pm CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

Another sterling injury report for Dallas, with Dante Exum missing the game with his knee bursitis still. Aaron Nesmith is out for the Pacers and as of this writing, Jalen Smith is questionable with back spasms.

As a result of a clean injury report, we should see a fantastic game of two teams pushing for more heading into the stretch run of the NBA season. The Pacers should test the Dallas defense and an odd start time presents an additional challenge for a Mavericks team that’s had a lot of home cooking the last few weeks. It should be a ridiculously high-scoring affair, the over/under as of noon was 252.5 (see more here from the betting post).

If you need a longer preview, there’s Matt’s post from yesterday. After the game, we’ll have a few things, but being it’s a Sunday afternoon, I’m curious to see if we’ll get anything extra from the staff. Thanks so much for hanging out, we appreciate the game thread regulars! Go Mavs.