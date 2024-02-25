Stats Rundown: 3 numbers to know from a dispiriting loss to the Pacers

The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 133-111. It was a sloppy and disorganized game from the Mavericks, who seemed a step behind Indiana all evening. The defense, which had been so impressive over the late seven-game win streak, disappeared without a trace.

Luka Doncic delivered another MVP-caliber performance, but unfortunately, no one else came to dance. Kyrie Irving got it going early in the fourth, but it was too little, too late. The Mavericks were eventually overmatched on both ends of the floor. With the Western Conference standings resembling a Battle Royale situation, this loss stings a bit. A chance to potentially move up to the fifth seed was squandered, and Dallas now finds themselves back in the play-in picture. Here are three numbers to know from this disappointing defeat.

27.8: Combined field-goal percentage for Tim Hardaway Jr. and PJ Washington

This dubious duo combined to shoot 5-of-18 from the floor, and 3-of-9 from three. If we’re looking to toss blame around for this loss, Hardaway and Washington are the prime candidates. Hardaway went 1-of-6 from two-point range, committed four turnovers, and played bad defense. He routinely took terrible shots and swung momentum in Indiana’s direction.

Washington continues to look completely lost on offense. I get that he’s still trying to fit into a new system with new teammates, but his complete inability to knock down a three is becoming an issue. Like Hardaway, Washington also committed four turnovers — a couple of them were of the catastrophic variety. Eight combined turnovers for two players who don’t create a lot with the ball in their hands is unacceptable. Washington at least was solid on defense, but it wasn’t a game-changing performance like his last few efforts. It was a very rough game for two key Maverick role players. Hardaway’s minutes must be reined in. Washington has to hit shots. If these things can’t happen, Dallas’ ceiling is limited.

+15: Pacer’s advantage in fast-break points

Indiana came into today’s game fifth in the NBA in fast-break points per game. They want to push the pace full throttle and score easy buckets in transition. And that’s exactly what they did against the Mavericks today. For a while, Dallas was able to keep up and maintained a small lead. But eventually, Indiana turned the tide, and Dallas was caught playing the Pacers’ game. The Dallas defense failed to meet the task today, and their overall intensity just wasn’t there from the opening tip.

+23: Pacer’s advantage in assists

Indiana collected 38 assists today, while the Mavericks totaled a mere 15, a season low. The eye test backs this up, as Luka Doncic was the only one able to consistently score. There was virtually zero off-ball movement, and Pacer defenders stayed home on Maverick shooters; they were willing to let Luka get his and make life tough for everyone else. And Jason Kidd seemingly had no adjustment for that.

Meanwhile, Rick Carlisle, master of the motion and flow offense, had a great offensive game plan. The ball zipped around for the Pacers as they broke the Maverick defense down time and time again, generating open looks almost every time down. Seven Pacers scored in double figures, led by 33 from Myles Turner. Though both teams possess great offenses, it’s a stark contrast to watch a team like Indiana that has an actual offensive game plan outside of relying on superstars to create everything out of isolation or simple pick and rolls.

