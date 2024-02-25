Podcast: Dallas Mavericks fall to Indiana Pacers, 133-111

The Dallas Mavericks had their win streak stopped at seven, falling to the Indiana Pacers on the road, 133-111. Following the game, Josh Bowe and I recorded a lived show where we broke down the game. You can find that show below!

We open with a breakdown of the game: Dallas started okay, but the Pacers took the lead and Dallas hung around but couldn’t get it back. They made several runs only for the Pacers to finally go on a scoring binge after taking a timeout, up 104-100. This wasn’t a great game for several Mavericks and the offensive brilliance of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving weren’t enough to keep pace.

We start with a discussion about P.J. Washington, who had an other struggle bus performance on offense and it was of the type that ended up adding to the Mavericks losing the game. He can’t both not score AND turn the ball over. It wasn’t great. Then we talk about Tim Hardaway for quite a long time, as his performance really helped stomp out any chances the Mavericks had.

After some lighter discussion around the Mavericks bigs, we end with a lengthy back and forth about the recent surge in “Luka Doncic for MVP” attention as well as where we think they end in the Western conference. This was a long, but good show. Thanks for listening or watching!

