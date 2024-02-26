Where will the Wings fly in 2024?

As practice dwindled down one Tuesday afternoon, waves of laughter engulfed the hallways of College Park Center. Standing at the end of the tunnel with a view of the main court, smiles were abundant as the Dallas Wings awaited the dawn of a fresh WNBA season. Star center Teaira McCowan and third-year forward Awak Kuier broke the huddle, filling the arena with a joyous cheer.

From a front-row seat back in training camp, the energy was evident as it was vibrant. At the inception of the 2023 campaign, the air around the team was fresh with optimism, and for good reason.

Coming off two consecutive trips to the playoffs, a vivid image of Dallas’ future began to take shape. To make it a reality, change was needed. Insert 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year runner-up Latricia Trammell. A well-versed, battle-tested crop of assistant coaches reside in the WNBA as they bide their time waiting on an opportunity to fulfill their dream. In Trammell’s case, Wings president and CEO Greg Bibb came calling with one in the fall of 2022.

The keys of the franchise were entrusted to thirty years of maximizing talent and pouring into athletes on and off the court from the high school ranks, college, and the WNBA. In three seasons at Oklahoma City University, Trammell won back-to-back NAIA national championships in 2014 and 2015, compiling an 85-10 (.895) record during her tenure. As for off the court, Trammell stays in contact with a plethora of her current and former players, assisting where needed. Just recently, Trammell and assistant coach Courtney Paris were in Turkey at dinner with McCowan.

Building connections in the manner Trammell does was a key factor in Dallas enjoying its most successful season since relocating to North Texas in 2016. From stars to reserve players, they can all attest to Trammell’s leadership and ability to separate the player from the person. With a 22-18 regular season record and a semifinal appearance to boot, she got the most out of franchise cornerstone Arike Ogunbowale on both ends of the court. In addition, a full season with fellow superstar Satou Sabally was a game-changer, which resulted in both receiving All-Star starter honors.

Despite an amazing start to the Trammell era, just like in Soul II Soul’s hit record “Back II Life”, the Wings were sent back to reality after a 3-0 sweep at the hands of the Las Vegas Aces.

Reflecting on a promising season brought to an excruciatingly sharp end, the propitious tone Trammell and veteran forward Natasha Howard shared was unmistakable.

“I’m really proud of what this team accomplished from the preseason on,” a glowing Trammell remarked on her team’s success. “We weren’t even supposed to make the playoffs, so to make the run that we did to make franchise history for a new staff and three returning starters from last year’s team… I’ll go to battle with this group any day.”

“It’s tough right now, losing the way we did, but I’m proud of this team and what we accomplished this season”, said Howard.

Trammell isn’t wrong. Several media outlets believed in the talented roster’s potential but needed to see it all come together, thus not ranking the Wings as highly as they may have wanted. Luckily for them, the jig is up in 2024. Dallas as an organization can no longer lay blame at the door of inexperience and lack of direction when both entities employ them. For the first time in recent memory, the Wings enter a season facing legitimate expectations. How will they respond? Only time will tell.

Free Agency Frenzy

Three weeks removed from free agency signings being official, the upper echelon of the WNBA is slowly taking form. On paper, that is, at least.

The Las Vegas Aces reign supreme, completing the first back-to-back championship run since the Los Angeles Sparks of the early 2000s. Their core four of A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, and Kelsey Plum return with the goal of a three-peat with the ever-versatile Alysha Clark, Kiah Stokes, and free agent acquisition Megan Gustafson.

Future Hall of Famer Candace Parker resigned on a 1-year/$100k deal, according to Winsidr’s Rachel Galligan. With an analyst role with TNT and a plethora of endorsements, Parker has made it known that earning top dollar at the WNBA level is no longer a priority for her, giving Las Vegas the ability to add more talent.

If one thing is clear about the current temperature of the W, not only is winning a championship the goal but beating the Aces to do so.

The Field

After a 9-31 record last season, the Phoenix Mercury have the opportunity to go from worst to near first in 2024. In addition to signing veteran point guard Natasha Cloud, the Mercury also acquired the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP in Kahleah Copper from the Chicago Sky and completed a sign-and-trade with the Connecticut Sun for five-tool player Rebecca Allen. Per Eliav Gabay of Sports360AZ, the Mercury will likely resign future Hall of Famer Brittney Griner.

When Jewell Loyd sat with the Seattle Storm to sign a three-year super max extension last September, it’s evident that the conversation revolved re-tooling around their perennial All-Star guard and not a full-scale rebuild. Loyd gave Seattle her commitment and they didn’t dare squander it. So much to the tune that Seattle managed to sign Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike to a roster already consisting of Loyd herself, Ezi Magbegor, and sharpshooter Sami Whitcomb.

The Connecticut Sun are one of the best teams in the WNBA year in and year out because of continuity with their stars, paired with minor improvements where needed. As for the latter, this off-season was no different. Facing the retirement of Tiffany Hayes, Connecticut lacked a shooting guard who could create her own shot and defend at a high level.

Insert one, Tiffany Mitchell. For her services, the Sun sent starting point guard Natisha Hiedeman and the No. 19 overall pick in this year’s draft to the Minnesota Lynx. In addition, Connecticut acquired point guard Moriah Jefferson in a sign-and-trade with the Phoenix Mercury and signed veteran big Astou Ndour to shore up their frontcourt rotation.

The Atlanta Dream came out swinging as soon as free agency began by adding guards Jordin Canada in a sign-and-trade with the Los Angeles Sparks, Aerial Powers, as well as veteran center Tina Charles. Canada’s addition gives the Dream a true point at the lead guard spot as well a consistent scoring threat to an offense already boasting All-Stars Rhyne Howard and an unlocked Allisha Gray since being traded from the Dallas Wings. Charles adds depth and size to a talented yet diminutive frontcourt rotation featuring Cheyenne Parker and Naz Hillmon.

With a quarter of the league suddenly improving overnight, where does that leave “the only WNBA team in Texas?”

Where do the Wings go in 2024

Two goals were laid out this off-season for Wings President/CEO Greg Bibb to accomplish, and he followed through on both.

The WNBA’s reigning Most Improved Player Satou Sabally is back in Dallas on a 1-year deal with a cap hit for 2024 of $195,000. Such a contract was a wind under the Wings as it gave Bibb flexibility not only this off-season to hit on the second goal but in 2025 as well when Natasha Howard’s contract is off the books.

The second goal and arguably one for half of the league was earning the services of one Kalani Brown. Bibb did that as well in conjunction with how well the 2023 season went on and off the court for Brown.

Teams vying for a championship have made splashy acquisitions this offseason, mostly out of necessity to maximize what’s left of their window. With that said, it may not appear that Dallas has enjoyed a home run of an off-season, but it has been a success to date and has set them up for success moving forward. The incoming injection of youth is not to be forgotten either.

Lou Lopez-Senechal is playing for CB Jairis in Spain, averaging 12 points in eight games while hitting 52.6% of her twos and 55.6% of her threes. Sitting out her rookie year due to a knee injury, Lopez-Senechal is healthy and appears to be the shooting threat Dallas drafted her to be with the fifth overall selection last season. The team was dead last in three-point percentage (31.7), sixth in attempts (21.3), and at one point took the most threes with the worst percentage for a month. Her talents are sorely needed.

Stephanie Soares, the No. 4 pick in last year’s draft, was acquired on draft night by Dallas via trade with the Washington Mystics in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick and Atlanta’s 2025 first-round pick (acquired via trade). She missed all of last season recovering from ACL surgery due to an injury suffered at Iowa State. In her one year with the Cyclones, Soares averaged 14.4 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 54.4% from the field and recording a double-double in eight of 13 games.

Soares brings a medley of athleticism, mobility, and spatial awareness rarely seen from a proper 6-foot-6 center. She can put the ball on the floor and drive for two or pull up for a mid-range shot depending on what she sees. Not only does she excel in the short roll, but Soares’ knack for collapsing defenses and finding an open teammate is just another tool in her arsenal without having to score.

Trammell will have limitless combinations in the frontcourt with Soares and Brown, who have similar play styles. Brown was just the second player in WNBA history to shoot 60 percent from the field and 80 percent from the line last season, after all.

Two big lineups should be more prevalent in 2024 since skilled post-players are key to the team’s identity. Per PBP Stats, Brown and McCowan only played 33 minutes on the court together. For a team advertised as having two 6-foot-7 centers, it’s fair to expect them to be deployed as a duo more often after the success experienced in 2023.

2024 WNBA Draft

Worth noting is how vital the impending draft is to the franchise's immediate future. As ambitious as it may sound, it all hinges on who is taken with the fifth and ninth overall picks. The right draft selections can expedite Bibb’s timeline, which ultimately ends with a championship. That happens with a leap in performance while fine-tuning a near-solidified roster heading into free agency in 2025. Dallas is one piece away and that player could be there next off-season. For elite free agents, a team on the rise built through stars, size, and youth while having favorable facilities suited to their players is an attractive destination to pursue a title.

To take that next step, Dallas’ selections must fill an immediate need. Consistent point guard play was arguably the biggest sore spot last season. Veronica Burton started the first 11 games of the season, then was benched in favor of Crystal Dangerfield when Trammell moved away from a three-guard starting lineup with the return of Teaira McCowan from overseas commitments.

Burton was a three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year at Northwestern, with a WBCA DPOY to boot. At the pro level, she’s terrific on defense in every sense. Third in the league in steals last season, Burton has quietly become one of the better on-ball defenders in the league. The only real issue is her shooting and not taking them when they’re there for her. Burton’s shooting struggles are glaring and left Dallas playing 4-on-5 more times than not, which led to her eventual benching.

Crystal Dangerfield was thrust into the starting lineup last season and thrived in her role. Her persistence in getting to her spots in the midrange carried the team when defenses keyed in on Ogunbowale and Sabally because they were the only other ball handlers that opposing teams respected. At 5-foot-6, Dangerfield plays bigger and is terrific at the point of attack and off the ball with grit you can’t teach, but is still a target due to her stature.

When Dallas signed Odyssey Sims midway through the season on a hardship contract, they had three lead guards who were all skilled in their unique way. Sims is a true vet who aided the team in more ways than one with her poise and experience in a guard rotation that lacked it. Her offensive woes matched those of Burton when it came to consistent offensive output and shooting.

Trammell often said how she wished she could combine all of their talents into one player. Considering how playing time was split, she believed it all the way. It may have worked last season out of necessity, but it can’t continue if Bibb expects to extract the most out of this group. The need is blatant at this point.

With the fifth pick, there isn’t a player who checks more boxes than Jacy Sheldon out of Ohio State. Sheldon is what the Wings have been searching for in terms of a backcourt partner for Ogunbowale.

Sheldon is a strong ball handler and loves running the pick-and-roll. A natural shooter who can push the tempo in transition. Sheldon has what it takes to calm a fiery Dallas offense, especially in half-court sets. She’s shooting 37.8 percent from three on a steady five attempts per game. Arguably her most valued skill in Trammell’s offense would be her ability to play off-ball, which she already does well in head coach Kevin McGuff’s offense featuring several ball handlers from Celeste Taylor to Taylor Thierry.

To be clear, Sheldon isn’t exactly a true point in the sense of being the ultimate table setter and defensive savant, but that isn’t what this Wings team needs. Lacking last season was a dynamic scoring punch next to Ogunbowale who could run the offense consistently and be a positive defender. Sheldon represents all of these traits, especially from behind the arc.

Her tenacity on defense is evident. In transition, she is an instant disruptor no matter where the ball is, using her length against faster guards. She’s stronger off the ball than on it but sound she is all the same. While she is more of a two-way guard, what she brings to the table could be one of the missing ingredients to get this group over the top.

Dallas signed veteran forward Diamond DeShields last off-season to be their starting small forward. Little did they know that DeShields would wind up missing the entire season due to a knee injury, or that Satou Sabally would start in her place and take the All-WNBA leap she did. Still, with only Maddy Siegrist behind Sabally and Awak Kuier inactive this season, depth at the three is needed. This is where Isobel Borlase comes in with the ninth pick.

A 5-foot-11 wing from Australia, Borlase plays for the WNBL’s Adelaide Lightning with WNBA players Jocelyn Willoughby and Brianna Turner.

Borlase burst onto the scene during the 2022-23 WNBL season, averaging 13.5 points on an uber-efficient 59.6 effective field goal percentage. When teammate Stephanie Talbot was recovering from an ACL injury that held her out of the 2023 WNBA season, Borlase was added to the starting lineup. She made the most of the opportunity, leading the team in scoring at 15.6 points per game this season.

When watching the tape of Borlase, the first thing that jumps out at you is her tenacity when attacking in transition. Whether pushing the ball or running the court waiting for a pass to finish off the break, Borlase is already across the timeline in a dash when her team gets the ball.

Dallas has honed a philosophy when operating in transition, generated off their size advantage in the paint. Heavy, uptempo for a full 40 minutes of play, with Sabally and Ogunbowale setting the tone. Borlase fits here perfectly off the bench, adding another reliable ball handler who can shoot it, find a rim-running teammate, or finish through contact without hesitation. She would jell instantly on a squad like the Wings, who were first in fast break points and rebounds on both sides of the glass.

The only cause for concern for Borlase on offense is her three-point shot. Shooting 39 percent on 2.4 attempts last season, she’s upped the volume to 4.5 while only connecting on them at a 27 percent clip this season. The dropoff might seem troubling, but being on-ball more while filling in for Talbot as one of the main facilitators for Adelaide is the culprit, not ability.

Borlase’s efficiency paired with her ability to generate opportunities for herself and others will make her an easy play if drafted by Dallas. Like Sheldon, she shows promise as a passer, and the Wings need more playmakers to get the most out of their offense when things run stagnant.

This is something that made the transition to the pros easier for Maddy Siegrist. Always made herself available with aggressive cutting, and it ultimately made her a favorite amongst the veterans. With a similar skill set overall and a knack for finding the gap, Borlase could follow the same route. Hustle and heart win every time. She has both in abundance.

Borlase's greatest defensive strength is her ability to disable opposing guards' dribbles and force turnovers. She excels at containing charging ball handlers in transition, generating more opportunities for her team. Sitting at fifth in the WNBL in steals per game (2.0), the 5-foot-11 wing has no issues navigating screens and uses her length to her advantage to poke the ball free.

What Borlase does struggle with at times when it comes to secondary actions and working in space. If a faster or more nimble guard is driving, it’s not hard to get Borlase in the air for a trip to the line, as she has a habit of this at times. Still, it's important to remember how polished she is in certain facets of the game and doesn’t turn 20 years old until September. Considering this, she’d be the perfect pick at nine with no expectations of being a franchise cornerstone like others in the top ten, giving her time to work on her game.

It’s no secret that most WNBA players don’t have the luxury to develop properly at this level due to limited roster spots and teams. While there is no perfect prospect, and Borlase’s case is no different, she fits in several spaces that the Wings have at this very moment when it comes to the team's makeup, especially in the reserve ranks.

At the end of the day, with Lopez-Senechal and Soares healthy and returning to Dallas in the spring after playing relatively well overseas, Dallas didn’t have to do much in free agency. Bibb is banking on continuity and with the right picks in the impending draft, they have a unique opportunity in 2024. After a surprising season that thrust them into the contender conversation prematurely, they can make right on that by earning it. That all starts on draft night on April 15.