Dallas Mavericks to host Festival de los Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks will host a party they’re calling Festival de los Mavs Sunday, March 3rd, before and after the Mavericks take on the Philadelphia 76ers. The game tips off at noon, and they’ll be plenty of action on and off the court that day around the American Airlines Center.

There will be face painting, games, tacos, and ice cream available. A DJ will take care of the music entertainment. After the game, there will be a lucha libre wrestling match. If you haven’t ever watched lucha libre wrestling, it’s incredibly fun and entertaining, and worth stopping by to check out.

There will also be what the Mavericks are calling the Mavs Mercado, where you can shop for exclusive items from local Hispanic vendors. This will be set up before and after the game.

This is a great way to engage fans and add some depth to the game day experience. The American Airlines Center has some great plazas surrounding it, and the Mavericks (and the Dallas Stars) should have as much going on there as possible before and after games. It makes visits to the arena much more enjoyable and fun for fans.