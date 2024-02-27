Grading the Mavericks: the improved roster makes Tim Hardaway Jr. stick out like a sore thumb

The Mavericks are 3-1 in their last four games over the past two weeks. This period of time has encompassed the All-Star break, where Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively showcased Dallas on a national stage. Dallas’ 33-24 record has them in eighth place in the West, but just a half-game out of fifth. Dante Exum has remained sidelined for a long time, but there is hope that he could return as soon as this week.

Grade: A-

It is safe to say that Dallas is a new team now. In a season where the feeling going into the year was more indifferent, the expectations have shifted drastically since the trade deadline. The Mavericks look like a contender and have been playing like one. Over their last eight games, Dallas is second in record (7-1), fourth in defensive rating, and fifth in offensive rating, and opponents are shooting just 44 percent.

Luka Doncic is playing at an MVP level, and Kyrie Irving is playing, period. Together, they are the highest-scoring duo in the league, averaging a combined 60 points per game. Their offensive prowess puts Dallas so far ahead that the defense only has to be average to win games. The defense has been much more than average, and the Mavericks are rolling because of it.

Straight A’s: Roster Building

If there was any doubt about Nico Harrison’s awareness of what the team needed, it has been silenced. The team is constructed to near perfection, and it has completely changed the identity of the roster. Dallas is big and long and has enough athleticism to keep up with even the highest-flying players. The trade deadline was exactly what the doctor ordered and the Mavericks have new life and renewed hope for a deep playoff run.

Currently Failing: Tim Hardaway Jr.

There is no way around it, Hardaway is in a big slump right now. It’s nothing he has not been through before, but it is accentuated by contrast to how well the rest of the team is playing. His defense has been poor, his decision-making questionable, and his jump shot has escaped him. He has only shot 50 percent one time in his last ten games and has not scored 20 points in any of them. Despite his struggles, he does deserve playing time because of how game-changing his shooting can be. However, it is perplexing that Jason Kidd has decided to play him down the stretch instead of Josh Green or Jaden Hardy, even when he is clearly hurting the team. Hardaway either has to be better or play less if Dallas wants to be serious, but he cannot continue to play as much and as poorly as he has.

Extra Credit: PJ Washington

Washington is a player that Dallas has been missing for a long time. He’s not only big, athletic, and a good defender, but he impacts the game even when his shooting is not on. He is only shooting 37 percent from the field as a Maverick, but he is starting, and his impact has been felt. Despite not having much time to learn the offense and the defense, Dallas is a +45 with him on the floor and has only lost one game. As time goes on he will get more comfortable and the shot will return, but even if that takes a while he will still be able to contribute and the Mavericks will continue to win the minutes he is on the floor.