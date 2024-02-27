Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks at Cleveland Cavaliers

Two of the NBA’s hottest teams clash in Cleveland as the Mavericks and Cavaliers each have a 7-3 record in their last ten games. The Cavaliers front line will test Dallas’ new look big man rotation as Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley remain one of the league’s best inside presences. Dereck Lively will surely have to play more than 14 minutes if Dallas wants to get a big win on the road.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks at Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 27th, 2024; 6:00 PM CST

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas +5 (-110)

O/U 233.5

Mavs ML: +154

Odds up to date as of 10:30 AM CST from DraftKings

The Mavericks are very good at bouncing back. They hardly ever play multiple poor games in a row, especially when they are healthy. This game will be a test but Dallas is not going to get blown out again. Take Dallas +5.

Player Props

Luka Doncic over 32.5 points (-120)

P.J. Washington over 1.5 three-pointers made (+154)

Luka Doncic has a good matchup against much smaller guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. He will be able to get the switch onto Mobley and Allen, where he excels against bigger players. This should be a big scoring game for him.

Washington has been in a bad way shooting as a Maverick. He gets a chance to correct that tonight, where he will most likely be guarded by Evan Mobley. In seven games against him in his career, he has hit two or more threes five times. My guess is that Dallas will try to keep Mobley away from the paint and keep Washington on the perimeter, where he should have five or six three-point opportunities.

Play of the Day

Jarret Allen to get 20+ points (+115)

I just don’t see a way that Dallas contains Allen, especially after what Myles Turner just did to them. Allen is skilled and already has a 20/20 game against Lively earlier this season. This time around should yield similar results.