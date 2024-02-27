SB Reacts: Luka Doncic and the Most Valuable Player award

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Dallas Mavericks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s time for another set of questions! With the Trade Deadline firmly in the rearview mirror and the last third of the NBA season underway, I wanted to ask some questions about what’s coming. Check out what we have here:

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/5HZM2J/">Please take our survey</a>

The MVP question is on the tip of everyone’s tongue. Note that this is a question of expectation not about what you want to happen. It’s important to remember that with 25 games to play, there’s still a lot of directions this could go. Luka Doncic might well be able to make a push for the award, though right now I think he’s on the outside looking in a two-man race between SGA and Nikola Jokic.

Next, I’m curious who fans want to start at center. I’m not sure it ultimately matters, but this vote could provide a “wisdom of the crowd” answer about where Derrick Lively sits in the eyes of fans. And yeah, I put Dwight Powell in as a big of a joke.

Lastly, I had another question regarding fan expectations. I believe most fans want to see Tim Hardaway planted on the bench, but he’s getting burn still. I suspect Kidd keeps playing him through his struggles.

We should have answers a little later in the week! Thanks for taking our poll!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.