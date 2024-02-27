Mavericks vs Cavaliers Preview: Dallas road trip continues in Cleveland

The Dallas Mavericks (33-24) visit Ohio for their one and only time this season to play the Cleveland Cavaliers (37-19). The Mavericks are coming off a loss to the Pacers on Sunday afternoon. The Cavs won against the Wizards in their most recent contest but have lost 3 of their last five. Let’s get to the key points:
- WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Cleveland Cavaliers
- WHAT: The Mavericks hope to get back on the winning side of things
- WHERE: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- WHEN: 6:00 pm CST
- HOW: Bally Sports Southwest
Dante Exum is out for the Mavericks with his knee bursitis. The Cavaliers have a number of guys on the report but no one of note missing.
This is gonna be a short game thread. I forgot the thing started so early. Go Mavs lol
