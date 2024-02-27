 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mavericks vs Cavaliers Preview: Dallas road trip continues in Cleveland

Dallas looks to get back to winning

By Kirk Henderson
/ new
Dallas Mavericks v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks (33-24) visit Ohio for their one and only time this season to play the Cleveland Cavaliers (37-19). The Mavericks are coming off a loss to the Pacers on Sunday afternoon. The Cavs won against the Wizards in their most recent contest but have lost 3 of their last five. Let’s get to the key points:

  • WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Cleveland Cavaliers
  • WHAT: The Mavericks hope to get back on the winning side of things
  • WHERE: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  • WHEN: 6:00 pm CST
  • HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

Dante Exum is out for the Mavericks with his knee bursitis. The Cavaliers have a number of guys on the report but no one of note missing.

This is gonna be a short game thread. I forgot the thing started so early. Go Mavs lol

More From Mavs Moneyball

Loading comments...