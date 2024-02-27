Mavericks vs Cavaliers Preview: Dallas road trip continues in Cleveland

The Dallas Mavericks (33-24) visit Ohio for their one and only time this season to play the Cleveland Cavaliers (37-19). The Mavericks are coming off a loss to the Pacers on Sunday afternoon. The Cavs won against the Wizards in their most recent contest but have lost 3 of their last five. Let’s get to the key points:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Cleveland Cavaliers

Dallas Mavericks at Cleveland Cavaliers WHAT : The Mavericks hope to get back on the winning side of things

: The Mavericks hope to get back on the winning side of things WHERE: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse WHEN: 6:00 pm CST

6:00 pm CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

Dante Exum is out for the Mavericks with his knee bursitis. The Cavaliers have a number of guys on the report but no one of note missing.

This is gonna be a short game thread. I forgot the thing started so early. Go Mavs lol