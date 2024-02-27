Stats Rundown: 9 numbers to know from a migraine-inducing 121-119 Mavericks loss at Cleveland

The Dallas Mavericks (33-25) suffered a heartbreaking, soul-shaking, migraine-inducing 121-119 loss Tuesday to the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-19) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Max Strus hit a ridiculous running 3-pointer from just beyond halfcourt to beat the buzzer for the 121-119 win. It was his fifth 3-pointer of the fourth quarter and his seventh of the game.

The lead changed hands 18 times in the back-and-forth affair. Luka Dončić led all scorers with 45 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds. In another otherworldly performance that will go outshined by the game’s crazy ending, Dončić hit 6-of-11 of his own 3-point attempts and took three steals on defense. Kyrie Irving added 30 in the loss, while Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 31 points and seven rebounds.

Here are nine key stats from the heart-wrenching loss as life in the NBA continues to come at the Mavs fast with two straight losses after what had been a season-best seven-game win streak.

6-of-19: Cleveland’s shooting start from the field

The Mavs defense set the tone early, holding the Cavaliers to 14 points on just 6-of-19 shooting in the game’s first 9:45. Dončić was deflecting everything in nearby passing lanes early on, making it difficult for the Cavs to establish any rhythm in the halfcourt offense. This is your weekly reminder that Dončić is seventh in the NBA with 1.5 steals per game, in a league where only one plater, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, averages more than two per game.

Dereck Lively II was a brick wall inside against would-be Cleveland scorers as well, as opposed to his last outing against these Cavs, when he had just four points and four rebounds and got dominated by Allen down low as Dallas watched a 20-point lead evaporate in a Dec. 27 loss, 113-110.

Dallas led 24-23 as the two teams exchanged mere jabs in the first round.

2-of-8: Dallas’ shooting start from 3-point range

Not only weren’t the Mavs making 3-pointers at their normal clip, they weren’t taking that many against the Cavaliers, either. Through the first six minutes of the second quarter, the Mavericks shot just 2-of-8 from 3-point range as a team. The Cavaliers shot 6-of-15 from distance in the same span.

Josh Green hit a corner 3-ball for the Mavs with just over eight minutes left in the first half, but star Cleveland guard Donovan Mitchell nailed his first 3-pointer of the game from the top of the key two minutes later to give the Cavs their first double-digit lead of the game, up 41-31, and force Dallas coach Jason Kidd to call a timeout. Mitchell and forward Georges Niang came right back out of the timeout and nailed two more on the first two Cavs’ possessions out of the timeout to extend the Cavs lead to 47-33.

Dallas would hit five of its next eight to end the first half on a scoring flurry and get back into the game.

33-17: Cleveland’s scoring outburst to start second quarter

The Cavs dominated the Mavs to start the second quarter, knocking down 10 of their first 12 field goal attempts to turn a one-point Mavs lead into a 15-point Cavaliers’ lead with three minutes left in the half.

Most of the Cavaliers’ dominant stretch came in that familiar stretch of non-Luka minutes to start the second quarter, a stretch that has been a real bug-a-boo for Dallas all season long. Cleveland held a 56-41 lead when Dončić nailed a step-back 3-pointer over Mitchell to keep Dallas connected, down 12 as the first half waned. That 3-pointer came in response to Cleveland’s 33-17 scoring spurt to open the second.

Defensive pressure on the ball and in passing lanes, as well as a solid effort on the defensive boards, kept the Mavs in the game while they tried to figure it out on offense against a Cleveland team that was dictating things on their home court.

14: Points for Dončić in 1:39 late in second

Dončić single-handedly pulled the Mavs back into the game late in the second quarter with his scorching hot step-back 3-pointer. The Mavs were down 56-41 before Dončić shot the Mavs back in the game. He nailed four 3-pointers, three of the step-back variety, in the half’s final 1:58 and scored 14 total points in one 1:39 span late.

He mean-mugged a helpless Darius Garland after making his fourth in that span in Garland’s face, bringing the Mavericks back to within 60-56, with 19 seconds left in the first half. Dončić had 27 points and six assists as the Mavs went into the break renewed, down just four.

12: Points for Kyrie Irving in first six minutes of third

Kyrie Irving scored just eight points in the first half, as basically every Maverick not named Luka Dončic was in view-only mode as Dončić went off for 27 points in the first half. But Irving was assertive to start the third quarter and scored 12 quick points to open the period as the Mavericks reclaimed the lead.

His 3-pointer with 7:27 left in the third put the Mavs up 68-67, and his step-back 3-ball two possessions later put the Mavs back in front, 73-72. At that point, Irving had 20 points on the night on 3-of-4 shooting from deep.

2: Crucial offensive foul calls down the stretch

The Mavs were searching for a run to take back the lead once more early in the fourth quarter. But back-to-back offensive foul calls that riled the Cleveland crowd and Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff allowed the Mavs to climb back to nearly level, down just 91-90 after a beautiful alley-oop from Irving to Lively. Garland and Mitchell were whistled for the offensive infractions.

The Mavs could just as easily have found themselves down by eight instead of down just one with 8:56 left to play. Just a little over a minute later, a long 3-pointer from Irving put the Mavs back in front, 96-95.

22-7: Dallas’ late run that should have been decisive

Dončić nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Mavs a 105-98 lead with 6:12 left to play. It was a 19-7 run at that point, extending back to Irving’s 3-ball nearly three minutes earlier. Dončić had gone supernova, with 45 points on the night, as he mean-mugged his way back down the court once again.

Maxi Kleber’s 3-pointer after his own contested offensive board with 4:30 left made it a 22-7 run and put the Mavericks up 108-98.

7: 3-pointers from Strus and Mitchell to end it

But Cleveland wasn’t done. Max Strus, who scored just six points in the first half, erupted for 3-pointers on four consecutive Cleveland possessions down the stretch to close the Mavs’ 113-100 lead to just one point, 113-112 with 2:30 remaining.

One came after the Mavs were called for a bad out-of-bounds exchange that gave the Cavs an extra possession. It gave Strus 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting from deep. Tim Hardaway Jr. was late on switches on two of those 3-balls down the stretch — part of another really bad game for Hardaway after the trade deadline.

Mitchell hit the 3-pointer that put the Cavaliers back in front, 115-113, with 1:55 left to play. He then banked in a ridiculous 3-ball with 30 seconds left to give Cleveland a 118-115 lead. Mitchell had 31 points on 7-of-11 shooting from deep at that point.

After P.J. Washington scored inside on a cutting leaner to put the Mavs up 119-118 with just three seconds left on the clock, Strus hit a disgusting 59-footer at the buzzer to cap a thrilling, heartbreaking Mavericks loss in Cleveland. The lead changed hands 18 times, but that shocking 3-point heave left no room for any more Luka magic down the stretch. Strus finished with 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point territory. Dončić led the Mavs with 45 points, 14 assists and nine boards in an instant classic that went the wrong way — his 12th 40-point game of the season.

20-of-40: Cleveland 3-point shooting

Despite their cold shooting start in the first quarter, the Cavaliers shot 20-of-40 from 3-point land in the win. They had to go 7-of-9 from deep in the fourth quarter to get to 50% on the night, but they did it with the heroics from Strus and Mitchell down the stretch.

Cleveland came in averaging just over 13 made 3-pointers per game, good for 12th in the NBA, and shooting 36.3% from range on the year as a team, good for just 18th in the league. The Mavs came into the game in the top 10 in the NBA in both statistical categories, but got outscored from the 3-point line by the Cavs by 18 on Tuesday.