How Max Strus buried the Mavericks

The ridiculous ending to the Mavericks 121-119 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night will be the main thing seared into the minds of everyone who watched it. Strus’ 59-foot buzzer beater will live in the heads of both Mavericks and Cavaliers fans. It might be the highlight moment of the NBA season.

While those final 30 seconds will likely be replayed over and over again, the previous 3:27 were what really swung the game. Really, it was more like 82 seconds — Strus erased the Mavericks 10 point fourth quarter lead in the blink of an eye, in four possessions, by making four straight three pointers. What should have been a comfortable Mavericks win against an elite opponent turned into a horror show. While it’s hard to ding the Mavericks too much for the chaotic final seconds (clutch games can sometimes come down to coin flips, really), what happened before those final moments were in the Mavericks control and decided their fate.

How Strus was able to detonate the Mavericks lead so quickly is really simple — the Cavaliers made sure to go after the Mavericks worst defenders, and avoid their best.

Of Strus’ four three points in this stretch, two of them involved Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. in the pick and roll, while a third involved Doncic navigating an off-ball screen on an inbound play.

For the two pick and roll plays, Doncic was guarding Strus, while Hardaway was guarding Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. Right away, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what’s wrong with that sentence — Hardaway guarding Mitchell, who’s having an MVP caliver season, is not ideal. It doesn’t take long for Cleveland to capitalize, and Strus screens for Mitchell, and in each instance the Hardaway and Doncic fail to switch the screen.

While we can’t tell for certain what exact defensive coverage the coaching staff wanted here, common logic and knowing the Mavericks, it has to be a switch. This is a small-small pick and roll with two perimeter players defending, which typically is an automatic switch. You might think maybe the Mavericks don’t watch Doncic switched onto Mitchell, but the idea they’d rather have Hardaway guarding him is questionable. There’s also the fact that for most of the season, Doncic has been a decent isolation defender. He’s dipped a little lately, but as of now he’s defended the fourth-most isolation possessions in the NBA, giving up 0.91 points per possession, according to NBA.com, allowing 39 percent shooting, good for the 58.4 percentile in the league. So above-average, which is pretty good considering how historically teams have tried to isolate and attack Doncic during his time in the NBA.

Watching each clip is looks like Hardaway seems to be the one not switching — he sticks to Mitchell and tries to fight over the screen each time, with the second occurrence apparently trying to show and recover, but that hesitation getting back to Strus was deadly. Simply put, this has to be a switch immediately as Strus has a quick trigger, and the Mavericks likely gamble on Doncic’s size bothering Mitchell enough, or trusting the help behind Doncic if he gets beat. I wonder if after Mitchell had burned the Mavericks with pull-up three pointers throughout the game, Hardaway was trying to chase Mitchell off the line. That’s a sound strategy if one of Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen are setting the screen, but with Strus, that’s a killer. The Mavericks have to be tighter and more in sync on such crucial possessions.

Sandwiched between those two threes was another one off an inbound play from the baseline. Unfortunately for Mavericks fans, this is another simple diagnosis — Doncic gets screened once and the play is basically dead for Dallas defensively.

There is nothing complex about this action. Strus doesn’t run Doncic through multiple picks, or force Doncic to chase him an extended distance. He simply runs through one screen to the corner, and pops an open three. Doncic gives little resistance to Allen’s screen and Maxi Kleber fails to do much of anything to impede Strus’ progress. Due to how the Cavaliers spaced the floor, this play is solely on Doncic and Kleber communicating and stopping Strus from getting a clean catch. Either a switch needs to happen (although that would leave Doncic guarding Allen under the rim), or Kleber has to step out in front of Strus until Doncic can recover. Neither option is great, as if Kleber gives Allen any space, that could be an easy layup from that baseline throw in spot. But it has to be better than giving up the one shot you can’t afford to give up in that situation.

The fourth and final three pointer was a heat-check in transition that is hard to fault Dallas for too much, but considering the Mavericks inept transition defense all season, you’d think a team would stick close to Strus while getting back. Hardaway does a poor job staying attached, despite clearing jogging back with him and being in position.

While Strus’ supernova night likely can’t be repeated so cleanly again, I would caution anyone throwing up their hands and thinking there was nothing the Mavericks could do against a hot shooter making shots. The trio of Doncic, Hardaway, and Kyrie Irving has played 556 possessions so far this season, and in those possessions the Mavericks defense gives up 121 points per 100 possessions, per Cleaning the Glass. For context, the worst defense in the league on Cleaning the Glass this season gives up 121.7 points per 100 possessions. Dallas defends like a rock-bottom defense when those three share the floor, and it’s not a coincidence Cleveland made sure that pieces of that trio were involved in the defensive decision making down the stretch. Dallas has actually won those possessions with Hardaway, Irving, and Doncic together because of ridiculous shot-making and offensive production, but time and situation matters. Dallas was up 10 with 3:57 left — the Mavericks did not need elite offense to close that game out, they needed stops. By the time coach Jason Kidd subbed Green in for Hardaway, the damage was done. Dallas’ lead was cut to one, and the Mavericks had officially entered coin flip territory.

It’s too early to call this a trend, but this is now back-to-back games where the opponents offensive gameplan seemed to be targeting the Mavericks weakest links on the floor. In the past that typically meant isolations, but the Mavericks have improved in this regard, especially Doncic. What the Pacers did on Sunday and the Cavaliers did on Tuesday was force the Mavericks weakest defenders to make decisions — rotations, closeouts, switches, screen navigation, you name it.

my main takeaway from the game yesterday: rick carlisle and the pacers knew exactly what they wanted to do against the mavericks. almost every action forced the mavericks below-average defenders into help situations. it was almost like a playoff-lite gameplan pic.twitter.com/cIquSoK9sk — Josh Bowe (@Boweman55) February 26, 2024

It’s a long NBA season, and there are adjustments to be made. For the Mavericks, they need to be on the same page with their defensive strategy, or nights like Tuesday, as improbable it may seem, could repeat.