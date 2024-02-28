3 Things to watch for when the Dallas Mavericks face the Toronto Raptors

After a heartbreaking loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Mavericks are hoping they can avoid an emotional letdown when they face off against the Toronto Raptors tonight. The loss has the Mavericks 8th in the West at a time where every game feels critical. On one hand, the congestion in the standings makes every loss feel like a punch to the gut. On the other hand, it ensures that the quality of the basketball remains high at a time in the season when most teams are happy to simply play the season out. Living and dying with every possession, every shot, every win or loss is why we’re fans. The emotional lows of yesterday would typically linger for a few days. Thankfully, there’s another game tonight and another opportunity to feel the joy that comes with winning.

Now, here are three things to watch for during the game:

Does Kidd keep his foot on the gas

As of 9:30 am CST, we’ve yet to hear any announcements regarding who will, or won’t, play in tonight’s game. Last night’s game was hard-fought. Luka looked exhausted by the end (and potentially celebrated his 25th birthday once getting to Toronto?). Maxi gave it everything he had. Ideally, you’d want to give your team a night off and make sure everyone is healthy enough for the final push. The West, however, is unrelenting and a three-game skid could have long-term ramifications. We’ll see what Kidd decides as tip-off approaches.

More P.J. Washington/Derrick Jones Jr. lineups, please

After PJ Washington arrived in Dallas, we’ve seen less and less of Derrick Jones Jr.. Their minutes together last night looked extremely positive. Together, their length and athleticism make the defense more formidable. They are extremely switchable and help provide solid weakside rim protection. Moving forward, this shouldn’t be an either/or situation.

Non-Luka minutes

Jason Kidd needs to do a better job of managing the minutes in which Luka Doncic is sitting. One approach could be to slow the game down to a crawl and try to limit the number of possessions for each side. I understand Kyrie is more apt to run up and down the court and get the team out in transition. Unfortunately, that pace can sometimes lead to the defense hemorrhaging points in a hurry. Yes, Luka is 25 years old, and managing his minutes sounds like an unnecessary thing to some. The reality is that his usage rate and style of play put an unusual amount of wear and tear on his body. Kidd needs to find ways to get him more rest in the game and that is only possible if the team doesn’t fall apart the second he exits.

