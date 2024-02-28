Mavericks Injury Update: Dante Exum is back

Mavericks guard Dante Exum is listed as probable for Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors, which means he will be making his return to the Mavericks lineup after missing most of the last two months.

Dallas released its injury report today, with Exum, Luka Doncic, and Dereck Lively all listed as probable. Exum has missed the last 13 games with right knee bursitis and has only played in three games total since the calendar flipped to 2024. Maxi Kleber is listed as doubtful and likely won’t suit up.

It’s a welcome sight for the Mavericks, as Exum went down as he was putting together perhaps the best stretch of play in his NBA career. Exum entered the starting lineup for an injured Kyrie Irving on Dec. 8 against the Portland Trail Blazers and started the remainder of the month. In December Exum was spectacular, averaging 15.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game on eye-popping shooting of 60.6 percent from the field, 53.3 percent from three and 84 percent from the line.

Even with the return of Irving, Dallas has struggled with backup guard minutes, as coach Jason Kidd has fully trusted second-year man Jaden Hardy and Tim Hardaway Jr. has been in a long slump. Exum’s return gives the Mavericks more stability at guard, even if Josh Green continues to start.