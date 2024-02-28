 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks at Toronto Raptors

Dallas needs a win on Luka Doncic’s birthday

By David Trink
Dallas Mavericks v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Mavericks are coming off of one of the most excruciating losses you will ever see. Losing on a buzzer-beater is tough, but when the shot comes from 60 feet, it is gut-wrenching. Luckily, they have a chance to immediately right their wrongs against an inferior Raptors team. This is a chance for the Mavericks to make a statement.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks at Toronto Raptors | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Wednesday, February 28th, 2024; 6:30 PM CST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON.

Outcome Odds

  • Spread: Dallas -2.5 (-112)
  • O/U 237.5
  • Mavs ML: -155

Odds up to date as of 11:30 AM CST from DraftKings

The Mavericks are against the wall in jeopardy of losing their third straight game. The Raptors have won three in a row, so the teams are on the opposite side of the vibe spectrum. Dallas is just a better team and they are getting Dante Exum back, so this should be a fairly large win for Dallas. Take the Mavericks -2.5.

Player Props

  • Luka Doncic over 32.5 points (-115)
  • Scottie Barnes over 2.5 steals + blocks (+140)

Doncic is playing on his birthday, on Slovenian night, with the Mavericks in desperate need of a win. This is a no-brainer.

Barnes had six steals plus blocks in the last meeting with Dallas. His versatility makes him a lethal defender and he should be able to get at least two of these on just P.J. Washington. Expect a big defensive night from Barnes.

Play of the Day

  • Dallas Mavericks -0.5 first quarter spread (-112)

The Mavericks should come out hot after their heartbreak a night ago. The best remedy for a bad loss is playing the next day, which is exactly what they are doing. Dallas will win the first quarter and probably by more than one.

