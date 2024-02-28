Mavericks vs Raptors Preview: Dallas heads north of the border to Toronto

The Dallas Mavericks (33-25) headed into Canada last night to face the Toronto Raptors (22-36). The Mavericks lost to the Cavaliers on Tuesday night on a devastating buzzer-beater from Max Strus and need to rebound and halt a two-game losing streak. The Raptors, meanwhile, are riding a three-game win streak and are likely ready to take on the stumbling Mavs. Let’s get to the key points:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors

Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors WHAT : Preventing a three game losing streak,

: Preventing a three game losing streak, WHERE: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada WHEN: 6:30 pm CST

6:30 pm CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

The injury report has something we’ve not seen in a long, long time: Dante Exum, playing. Finally! That’s some exciting news. Maxi Kleber is out with... something. He’s got a broken nose and a dislocated toe, so he has options. The Raptors have every player of consequence available to them.

This is a sneaky important game for Dallas. With Boston looming on Friday, Dallas needs to get a win tonight just to give themselves something on this road trip. It’s not going to be easy, because the Raptors are a long, feisty team and Dallas might be feeling a hangover from the game last night.

