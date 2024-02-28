 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mavericks vs Raptors Preview: Dallas heads north of the border to Toronto

Dallas tries to halt a two-game skid

By Kirk Henderson
Dallas Mavericks v Toronto Raptors Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks (33-25) headed into Canada last night to face the Toronto Raptors (22-36). The Mavericks lost to the Cavaliers on Tuesday night on a devastating buzzer-beater from Max Strus and need to rebound and halt a two-game losing streak. The Raptors, meanwhile, are riding a three-game win streak and are likely ready to take on the stumbling Mavs. Let’s get to the key points:

  • WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors
  • WHAT: Preventing a three game losing streak,
  • WHERE: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada
  • WHEN: 6:30 pm CST
  • HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

The injury report has something we’ve not seen in a long, long time: Dante Exum, playing. Finally! That’s some exciting news. Maxi Kleber is out with... something. He’s got a broken nose and a dislocated toe, so he has options. The Raptors have every player of consequence available to them.

This is a sneaky important game for Dallas. With Boston looming on Friday, Dallas needs to get a win tonight just to give themselves something on this road trip. It’s not going to be easy, because the Raptors are a long, feisty team and Dallas might be feeling a hangover from the game last night.

Please check out all our work on Mavs Moneyball. Josh wrote a great column breaking down how that mess of a run by Cleveland happened. Then there’s a few more things up today as well. We’ll be working after the game like always, thanks for hanging out, Go Mavs.

