Stats Rundown: 5 key numbers from the Mavericks’ 136-125 bounce-back win in Toronto

On Luka Dončić’s 25th birthday and just a day after a heartbreaking loss at the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Dallas Mavericks (34-25) took care of business in a 136-125 win over the Toronto Raptors (22-37) at Scotiabank Arena. It wasn’t always pretty, as the Mavs played with their food for most of three quarters, but with the win the Mavericks swept the two-game season series against the Raptors and preserved the possibility, however slim, of a 2-2 split on this rough four-game road swing. Dallas’ next game is Friday at Boston for a test against the NBA-best Celtics.

Dončić gifted himself his 11th triple-double of the season in the win, finishing with 30 points, 16 assists, 11 rebounds and two steals in the win. That’s five steals for Dončić in the past 48 hours for those keeping score at home. Kyrie Irving added 29, while Immanuel Quickley led the Raptors with 28 points and nine assists in the loss.

Here are five more key stats from the game that saw the Mavs start slow and wear the Raptors down in the third and fourth quarters.

10: P.J. Washington points in game’s first five minutes

P.J. Washington followed up a really good game on both ends of the floor at Cleveland (11 points on 5-of-8 shooting, three steals) with a great start on the offensive end Wednesday in Toronto. He knocked down his first two 3-point attempts in rhythm before scoring on a put-back of his own miss to keep Dallas within 12-10 early on.

Washington was on the receiving end of a beautiful alley-oop lob from Dončić to give the Mavs a 16-14 lead with 7:04 left in the first, but Toronto outscored the Mavs 11-2 over the next three minutes to erase Washington’s hot start and take a 25-18 lead on R.J. Barrett’s floater with 4:13 left in the first quarter.

Washington hit his third 3-pointer of the first quarter on a nice find from Dončić near the top of the key to give him 13 points and to keep the Mavs within 25-23. He finished with 23 points and seven boards on the night, one of five Mavericks to score in double figures in the win. He went 5-of-10 from 3-point range in his best performance in a Mavericks uniform so far.

6: First-quarter assists from Luka Dončić

With Washington knocking down everything and Daniel Gafford making plays inside on both ends of the court early on, the Mavs rallied to take a 36-34 lead after one quarter. The assist that led to Washington’s third 3-ball was Dončić’s fourth of the quarter.

Dončić found Gafford cutting through the lane for a bucket in the lane on the next possession to tie the game, 25-25, with 3:22 left in the first. Then the best playmaker in the world found Tim Hardaway Jr. open for a 3-pointer along the wing with 2:05 left in the opening frame that put the Mavs up 30-27.

Dončić had six points and six assists in the first quarter, and Gafford added eight points and three boards. It was the perfect example of Dončić waiting for the game to come to him as he started slowly — just 2-of-7 from the field and 0-of-3 from 3-point range in the first quarter. He also accounted for three of the Mavs’ five turnovers in the first.

Dončić really found something against the Toronto defense on the long football-style outlet passes to kickstart the Dallas transition game. Five of his 16 assists on the night came on full-court heaves to an open teammate breaking open like a wide receiver down the seam.

8: First-half blocked shots by Mavs defenders

Washington and Dereck Lively II blocked three shots apiece in the first half. Lively blocked two in one possession early in the second quarter when he rejected Bruce Brown’s runner in the lane before swatting Kelly Olynyk’s put-back attempt as well.

Gafford and Kyrie Irving also recorded blocked shots in the first half. The Mavericks ended up with 10 blocks on the night, led by Lively’s four.

9-0, then 20-9: Third-quarter runs that changed the game

The Mavericks ran off nine points in a row early in the third quarter that turned a 79-75 Raptors lead into an 84-79 Mavs advantage. The Mavs couldn’t extend the run any further, but this seemed to be a turning point in the game, as Dallas seemed to assert a stronger degree of control over the game from that point on.

Dante Exum hit his first 3-pointer of the game four minutes later to give the Mavs their biggest lead of the game to that point, up 91-83 with 4:10 left in the third. It turns out, that Exum 3-pointer was part of what became the game’s decisive run. Two minutes later, Exum found Dončić deep on the receiving end of one of those full-court outlet passes in transition to put the Mavs up 100-86. The Mavs outscored the Raptors 20-9 in the last 5:15 of the third quarter to completely turn the game on its head and put Dallas up 106-92 after three quarters.

21: Second-half points from Kyrie Irving

Defense leads of offense! Kyrie AND1 pic.twitter.com/qCIB5SFbbN — MavsHighlights (@MavsHighlights) February 29, 2024

Irving was a huge part of the Mavericks separating themselves from the Raptors late. He score 21 of his 29 points in the second half on 9-of-15 shooting from the field. He was effective getting to the rack, he was effective from the 3-point line, and he was more effective than any other player on the court in the mid-range.

His deep 3-pointer just a minute and a half out of halftime brought the Mavs to within 72-72, and his floating bank shot in the lane with 7:54 left in the third put the Mavs in front, 80-79, at the time. Irving hit three jumpers down the stretch in the fourth as well as Toronto tried to creep back into the game late.

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Pod Maverick podcast feed on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, Pocketcasts, YouTube, YouTube Podcasts, Amazon Music, Castbox.

You can check out our After Dark Recap podcasts, YouTube Live recordings, and guest shows on the Pod Maverick Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.