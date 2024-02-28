Mavericks vs. Raptors recap: 4 observations from a bounce-back win in Toronto, 136-125

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Toronto Raptors by a score of 136-125 Wednesday night in Toronto. Luka Doncic led the way for Dallas with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 16 assists. Immanuel Quickley paced Toronto with 28 points in a balanced scoring attack. Off the heels of heartbreak in Cleveland, Dallas took care of business against an inferior opponent to get back in the win column.

The Raptors opened the game with back-to-back threes, as Dallas came out of the gates looking a bit sluggish. But PJ Washington steadied the ship, draining a couple of threes of his own and scoring 10 of the first 16 Maverick points. Sloppy play from Dallas let Toronto go in front, but a strong close to the quarter helped the Mavericks take a 36-34 advantage into the second.

Luka Doncic started to get it going in the second period, helping the Mavericks build a small lead. The Raptors, however, showed off their peskiness and refused to go away, fighting back and keeping the game within one possession for most of the frame. The two teams went back and forth all quarter long, with neither able to gain any kind of meaningful separation. Fueled by turnovers, a poor close to the half from Dallas saw Toronto take a one-point lead into the break.

More of the same ensued to begin the third quarter, as Dallas and Toronto continued to trade baskets with stops at a premium. Dereck Lively II had an impactful period, blocking shots and scoring inside at an impressive rate. As the third progressed, Dallas finally started to pull away, building their lead to as many as 14. And a rare Derrick Jones Jr. three-pointer to close the quarter let Dallas take that 14-point lead into the fourth at 106-92.

The fourth quarter was, of course, Kyrie Irving time; 13 points in the first six minutes of the frame from the superstar guard helped Dallas maintain their lead in the non-Luka minutes. By the time Doncic returned, the game was basically over. The Raptors had an inkling of a fake comeback, but Dallas slammed the door and got out of Canada with a win. With a huge matchup in Boston on Friday, this was one the Mavericks needed to have. And give them credit— they got the job done.

Here are four observations from this one:

The return of the two towers

There was some chagrin from the Maverick fan base last night after coach Jason Kidd chose to use Maxi Kleber at the five spot for most of the second half in the loss to the Cavaliers on Tuesday. Daniel Gafford played just seven minutes. I believe this was the correct call, as the small ball lineup allowed Dallas to fight against Cleveland’s dynamic ball handlers and switch screening action.

Tonight was a matchup much better suited for the Dereck Lively & Gafford duo. Toronto doesn’t have a ton of shooting, and they also lack dynamic, ball-handling guards. Additionally, they employ a traditional, non-shooting center in Jakob Poeltl. The Mavericks recognized this and saw an opportunity to give Kleber a needed night off. Lively and Gafford were great in his stead, combining for 22 points, 10 rebounds, and six blocks — Lively had FIVE blocks himself. This all goes to show that the trade deadline moves Dallas made allow them the flexibility to play different styles and deploy personnel creatively based on matchup.

PJ Washington, finding his shot

Washington had by far the best offensive game of his short Maverick career, scoring 23 points and grabbing seven rebounds on 9-of-18 shooting (5-of-10 from three). The three-point shooting was a sight for sore eyes, though the corner threes continue to befuddle. Washington’s shots from the corner are nowhere close, and four of his five made threes tonight were above the break. That needs to improve, but you’ll take 50% shooting from three overall any day. Washington looks like he’s getting more and more comfortable within the Maverick offense, and you hope that he can build on this shooting performance going forward.

Tim Hardaway Jr. redemption game

Hardaway had been in a brutal slump over the past six games. I won’t even post his percentages here, because you’ve likely been watching him. His play on both ends has been brutal. And tonight wasn’t exactly a world-beating performance from him, but I did see it as a step in the right direction. Hardaway scored 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting (4-of-10 from three). More importantly, he didn’t force things too much; he took shots within the flow of the offense and knocked down some critical threes. His defense wasn’t noticeably terrible. Hopefully, he’s turning a corner. A hot Timmy can ignite a win streak for Dallas.

Dante Exum, welcome back

Exum took just two shots (hitting one three) in 17 minutes, but his impact was noticeable for the Mavericks. He had five assists in this short time off the bench, and his added playmaking and juice off the dribble opened things up for the Mavericks offense. Defensively, he helped tie things together a bit and gave Dallas another long body to throw out there. It was an encouraging return for Exum. If he can stay healthy and productive for the stretch run, the Mavericks will be incredibly deep, versatile, and dangerous.