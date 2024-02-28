Podcast: Dallas Mavericks push past Toronto Raptors, 136-125

The Dallas Mavericks finally got a win on thier East coast road trip, defeating the Toronto Raptors 136-125. Following the game, Josh Bowe and I had a lengthy discussion on the contest.

As it was the back end of a back-to-back, the Mavericks looked understandably ugly to start the game. Well, most of the Mavericks. P.J. Washington started the game with a needed scoring binge to keep Dallas alive. Eventually, the rest of the team’s offense woke up (not much of the defense, though) and the Mavericks found themselves behind by one at half.

We record a postgame show every Dallas game Live on YouTube! Click and Subscribe!

The play on both ends improved for the Mavs quite a bit in the second half ad by the fouth quarter, Dallas was able to pull away. The final score isn’t quite indicative of how that portion of the game felt.

The return of Dante Exum was justifiably big and Dallas felt more at ease on both ends of the floor during his back-up minutes. Josh and I also had effusive praise for Derick Lively II and Daniel Gafford. As the Mavericks were without Maxi Kleber, it was important they both make a difference.

After wrapping up the game talk, we revisit the “Last Two Minute” report from the NBA and I wail incessantly about what a sham it is. Josh also rants a bit about how silly it was that internet-active folks didn’t agree with the call where Tim Hardaway inbounded to Kyrie and he walked out of bounds. This was a fun show, hope you like it.

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Pod Maverick podcast feed on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, Pocketcasts, YouTube, YouTube Podcasts, Amazon Music, Castbox.

You can check out our After Dark Recap podcasts, YouTube Live recordings, and guest shows on the Pod Maverick Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.